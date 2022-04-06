How to get BTS bundles in Free Fire for free this week

The popularity of Free Fire has risen dramatically with each passing year, and collaborations serve as one of the main factors for the game’s constant rise in popularity. The recent BTS association has led to an influx of players as many fans of the K-pop boy band have joined the game to see what content has been added.

The seven-themed costume bundles, each based on a member of BTS, are among the main highlights of the collaboration. To obtain them, players must have a specific BTS Crystal, which users can only acquire through a limited number of methods within the game.

Free Fire guide: How to get BTS bundles for free

Only this event provides the crystal for free (Image via Garena)

BTS Crystal can be attained using a few different methods, but only one of them provides users with an opportunity to receive it for free. Essentially, individuals have to accumulate and exchange 100x Neon Stick tokens in ‘Exchange Part 2.’

Later on, the crystal can be used in ‘BTS Bundle Up/Get BTS Outfits’ to make a spin and receive one out of the seven bundles:

Blush Flush Soldier Nightmare True Charm Wave Breezer Golden Undaunted Tricky Jolly Deceptive Fearless

Apart from the BTS Crystal, the following rewards are also up for redemption in Exchange Part 2:

M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Neon Stick

Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Neon Stick

MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Neon Stick

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Neon Stick

Enhanced Armor Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Neon Stick

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Neon Stick

Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate: 10x Neon Stick

It is important to note that the redemption will only be available until 16 April. Consequently, users must accumulate Neon Stick tokens as soon as possible.

Steps to redeem free BTS Crystal and get a free outfit

After players collect the given number of Neon Stick tokens in Free Fire, they can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and head to the ‘Gen FF’ section.

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Exchange Part 2’ event and redeem the BTS Crystal.

The crystal can be used to make a spin and receive one outfit (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can subsequently visit the ‘Get BTS Outfits’ event and make a spin using the crystal.

The BTS Crystal is also available in the store, Faded Wheel, and as a prize if players spend 2000 diamonds within the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish