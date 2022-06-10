How to get BTS Bundles in Free Fire MAX using BTS Crystal in June 2022

Free Fire collaborated with BTS earlier in 2022, and the developers filled the game with an assortment of themed collectibles, including skins, emotes, and more. Among all the items, the themed outfits based on the members of the band were a key highlight. These were previously available for exchange using BTS Crystals, but not every user managed to collect enough of them.

Due to high demand, the cosmetics released as part of the partnership have been relaunched in the new Luck Royale on the Indian server. Gamers can spend diamonds and get any items they previously missed.

How to get BTS Bundle in Free Fire MAX using BTS Crystals (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX x BTS exclusive items are back in the game, and the developers have provided one more chance for the players to obtain the items. These are available from the recent Luck Royale. The event features a few cosmetics along with the BTS Crystal, which can be utilized to obtain the bundle.

However, this event is expensive as players will need to spend 40 diamonds for a single spin, and a pack of 10+1 spins will set them back by 400 diamonds. However, to balance this off, Garena offers Purple Coins that can be exchanged for items from the exchange section of the store.

The prize pool for this BTS Royale is as follows:

BTS Crystal

Easy Peasy emote

Winner Throw emote

Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless

Blush Flush Backpack

True Charm Loot Box

Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare

Sports Car – Golder Undaunted

10x Purple Coins

5x Purple Coins

3x Purple Coins

2x Purple Coins

1x Purple Coin

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

After making the spins, users can exchange Purple Coins for items from the exchange section in Free Fire MAX. The available items are as follows:

BTS Crystal: 30x Purple Coin

Easy Peasy emote: 20x Purple Coin

Winner Throw emote: 15x Purple Coin

Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless: 15x Purple Coin

Blush Flush Backpack: 10x Purple Coin

True Charm Loot Box: 7x Purple Coin

Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare: 7x Purple Coin

Sports Car – Golder Undaunted: 5x Purple Coin

Pet kin: Tricky Jolly: 5x Purple Coin

Purple Dazzle T-shirt: 5x Purple Coin

GEN FF lobby music: 5x Purple Coin

Breezer Surfboard: 5x Purple Coin

Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Purple Coin

Violet Haze: 3x Purple Coin

Dashing Illusion Pin: 3x Purple Coin

Raise your hands: 3x Purple Coin

Bonfire: 1x Purple Coin

Gamers can make spins by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section by selecting the given option.

Step 2: Next, they can select BTS Royale and make spins until they receive a BTS Crystal or have collected enough coins. Players can later exchange the coins for a Crystal.

Instructions to get the BTS outfit in Free Fire MAX

Players will have to make a spin from the BTS Bundle Up event in Free Fire MAX to obtain the bundle at random. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Gamers can access the event tab and select the BTS Bundle Up event.

Step 2: They can press the Go To button to access the event interface and use the crystal.

Step 3: Users can use the BTS Crystal to randomly obtain one of the seven BTS outfits.

