How to get BTS Bundles in Free Fire MAX using BTS Crystal in June 2022

Free Fire collaborated with BTS earlier in 2022, and the developers filled the game with an assortment of themed collectibles, including skins, emotes, and more. Among all the items, the themed outfits based on the members of the band were a key highlight. These were previously available for exchange using BTS Crystals, but not every user managed to collect enough of them.
Due to high demand, the cosmetics released as part of the partnership have been relaunched in the new Luck Royale on the Indian server. Gamers can spend diamonds and get any items they previously missed.
How to get BTS Bundle in Free Fire MAX using BTS Crystals (June 2022)
Free Fire MAX x BTS exclusive items are back in the game, and the developers have provided one more chance for the players to obtain the items. These are available from the recent Luck Royale. The event features a few cosmetics along with the BTS Crystal, which can be utilized to obtain the bundle.
However, this event is expensive as players will need to spend 40 diamonds for a single spin, and a pack of 10+1 spins will set them back by 400 diamonds. However, to balance this off, Garena offers Purple Coins that can be exchanged for items from the exchange section of the store.
The prize pool for this BTS Royale is as follows:
- BTS Crystal
- Easy Peasy emote
- Winner Throw emote
- Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless
- Blush Flush Backpack
- True Charm Loot Box
- Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare
- Sports Car – Golder Undaunted
- 10x Purple Coins
- 5x Purple Coins
- 3x Purple Coins
- 2x Purple Coins
- 1x Purple Coin
- MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
After making the spins, users can exchange Purple Coins for items from the exchange section in Free Fire MAX. The available items are as follows:
- BTS Crystal: 30x Purple Coin
- Easy Peasy emote: 20x Purple Coin
- Winner Throw emote: 15x Purple Coin
- Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless: 15x Purple Coin
- Blush Flush Backpack: 10x Purple Coin
- True Charm Loot Box: 7x Purple Coin
- Motor Bike – Soldier Nightmare: 7x Purple Coin
- Sports Car – Golder Undaunted: 5x Purple Coin
- Pet kin: Tricky Jolly: 5x Purple Coin
- Purple Dazzle T-shirt: 5x Purple Coin
- GEN FF lobby music: 5x Purple Coin
- Breezer Surfboard: 5x Purple Coin
- Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Purple Coin
- Violet Haze: 3x Purple Coin
- Dashing Illusion Pin: 3x Purple Coin
- Raise your hands: 3x Purple Coin
- Bonfire: 1x Purple Coin
Gamers can make spins by following these steps:
Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section by selecting the given option.
Step 2: Next, they can select BTS Royale and make spins until they receive a BTS Crystal or have collected enough coins. Players can later exchange the coins for a Crystal.
Instructions to get the BTS outfit in Free Fire MAX
Players will have to make a spin from the BTS Bundle Up event in Free Fire MAX to obtain the bundle at random. The steps are as follows:
Step 1: Gamers can access the event tab and select the BTS Bundle Up event.
Step 2: They can press the Go To button to access the event interface and use the crystal.
Step 3: Users can use the BTS Crystal to randomly obtain one of the seven BTS outfits.