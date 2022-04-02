How to get free BTS Crystal in Garena Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX has had several collaborations in recent months, and the game has recently been flooded with a slew of fresh BTS-themed content, providing an exciting experience.

Users can participate in particular events to win a range of gorgeous and one-of-a-kind cosmetic items. The most interesting are the seven BTS-themed bundles, which most gamers are attempting to collect.

Players on the Indian server cannot obtain the outfit directly and must use a unique BTS Crystal to make a spin in the specific event interface. As seen below, the developers have given out a complete calendar of occasions when these rare crystals will be available.

Steps to get free BTS Crystal in Free Fire MAX

BTS Crystals are available in seven different activities in Free Fire MAX, although the developers have only shown four so far. Furthermore, only one of these tasks offers it for free, meaning that all gamers can receive at least one BTS outfit at no cost.

Exchange Part 2 commenced today and offers the crystal for free (Image via Garena)

Essentially, to get the free Crystal, players will have to exchange a given number of Neon Stick Tokens in the newly commenced ‘Exchange Part 2’ event. These particular tokens can be found during battle royale matches and are provided as an aftermatch drop while playing the Clash Squad and Lone Wolf modes.

The following are the specifics of the exchange inside the event:

100x Neon Stick: BTS Crystal 10x Neon Stick: M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate 10x Neon Stick: Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate 10x Neon Stick: MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate 10x Neon Stick: Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate 10x Neon Stick: Enhanced Armor Weapon Loot Crate 10x Neon Stick: Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate 10x Neon Stick: Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

The steps for the exchange are:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and go to the ‘Gen FF’ section.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Exchange Part 2’ event.

Step 3: Redeem the BTS Crystal by exchanging 100 Neon Stick Tokens.

Using free BTS Crystal

Head to Get BTS outfits under the aforementioned ‘Gen FF’ section in Free Fire MAX. Next, players can access the event interface by clicking the Go-To button. Ultimately, they can use the token to make a spin and get a BTS bundle for free.

Click on the ‘Go To’ button and then use the crystal (Image via Garena)

The obtained bundle from the event can be equipped via the ‘Vault’ section.

Edited by Ravi Iyer