How to get BTS Crystals in Free Fire MAX Indian server (June 2022)

The collaboration between BTS and Free Fire MAX was one of the most noteworthy events for the game this year. It introduced various things based on the famous K-pop boy band, and many of the band's devoted followers became interested in playing the battle royale title.
Those who missed out on the event had hoped that the developers would bring back the unique items, which has finally happened. The "BTS Royale" event has begun on Free Fire MAX's Indian Server and includes themed items such as the BTS Crystal, which is required to unlock the bundles.
Users can read the guide below to see how they can get the BTS Crystal.
BTS Crystal can be acquired by Free Fire MAX players to exchange for a BTS-themed bundle
BTS Royale started today and will be running for a week. It offers BTS Crystal and other themed rewards, including two emotes, a Gloo Wall skin, a backpack skin, a loot box skin, and more.
Like all other Luck Royales, users must shell out diamonds to have a chance at receiving the available rewards. Each spin will cost players 40 diamonds, while 10 + 1 spins is prized at 400 diamonds.
It should be noted that there is no guarantee that players will receive the BTS Crystal directly from the spins, and it is based on their luck.
How to exchange BTS Crystal
Upon obtaining the BTS Crystal, gamers can follow the steps outlined below to exchange it:
Step 1: Tap on the Calendar icon while on Free Fire MAX’s lobby screen.
Step 2: Under the "Events" tab, click on the "BTS Bundle Up" event and press the "Go To" option.
Step 3: A unique event interface will appear, and players can exchange the BTS Crystal to get a bundle as a reward.
Any one of these bundles will then be rewarded to them:
- Blush Flush: Based on Jin
- Soldier Nightmare: Based on Suga
- True Charm: Based on J-Hope
- Wave Breezer: Based on RM
- Golden Undaunted: Based on Jimin
- Tricky Jolly: Based on V
- Deceptive Fearless: Based on Jungkook
Purple Coin tokens to get BTS Crystal
BTS Royale spins can also reward players with special Purple Coin tokens, and 30 of these can then be used to redeem a BTS Crystal. The steps for redemption are:
Step 1: Players should start by visiting the in-game store of Free Fire MAX.
Step 2: They must then head over to the ‘Redeem’ section and tap on the ‘Purple Coin' section.
Step 3: Users can select the BTS Crystal and click on the Exchange option. They must then complete the process to receive a particular crystal within the game.
Later, players can follow the same steps mentioned above to use the BTS Crystal and get a BTS-themed costume bundle.