How to get BTS Crystals in Free Fire MAX Indian server (June 2022)

The collaboration between BTS and Free Fire MAX was one of the most noteworthy events for the game this year. It introduced various things based on the famous K-pop boy band, and many of the band's devoted followers became interested in playing the battle royale title.

Those who missed out on the event had hoped that the developers would bring back the unique items, which has finally happened. The "BTS Royale" event has begun on Free Fire MAX's Indian Server and includes themed items such as the BTS Crystal, which is required to unlock the bundles.

Users can read the guide below to see how they can get the BTS Crystal.

BTS Crystal can be acquired by Free Fire MAX players to exchange for a BTS-themed bundle

BTS Royale has begun in Free Fire MAX and offers numerous themed items (Image via Garena)

BTS Royale started today and will be running for a week. It offers BTS Crystal and other themed rewards, including two emotes, a Gloo Wall skin, a backpack skin, a loot box skin, and more.

Like all other Luck Royales, users must shell out diamonds to have a chance at receiving the available rewards. Each spin will cost players 40 diamonds, while 10 + 1 spins is prized at 400 diamonds.

It should be noted that there is no guarantee that players will receive the BTS Crystal directly from the spins, and it is based on their luck.

How to exchange BTS Crystal

Upon obtaining the BTS Crystal, gamers can follow the steps outlined below to exchange it:

Step 1: Tap on the Calendar icon while on Free Fire MAX’s lobby screen.

Users must tap on the 'Go To' option displayed on their screens (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Under the "Events" tab, click on the "BTS Bundle Up" event and press the "Go To" option.

The crystal can then be used to get a BTS-themed bundle in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A unique event interface will appear, and players can exchange the BTS Crystal to get a bundle as a reward.

Any one of these bundles will then be rewarded to them:

Blush Flush: Based on Jin

Soldier Nightmare: Based on Suga

True Charm: Based on J-Hope

Wave Breezer: Based on RM

Golden Undaunted: Based on Jimin

Tricky Jolly: Based on V

Deceptive Fearless: Based on Jungkook

Purple Coin tokens to get BTS Crystal

BTS Royale spins can also reward players with special Purple Coin tokens, and 30 of these can then be used to redeem a BTS Crystal. The steps for redemption are:

Step 1: Players should start by visiting the in-game store of Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: They must then head over to the ‘Redeem’ section and tap on the ‘Purple Coin' section.

Gamers can click on the BTS Crystal and exchange it for the Purple Coin tokens (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users can select the BTS Crystal and click on the Exchange option. They must then complete the process to receive a particular crystal within the game.

Later, players can follow the same steps mentioned above to use the BTS Crystal and get a BTS-themed costume bundle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far