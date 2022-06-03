How to get C4 coupons to claim Time Travellers loot crate (Legendary) in Free Fire MAX

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update introduced a lot of intriguing new features, one of which being the Bomb Squad 5v5 game mode. In celebration of its arrival, the developers have planned plenty of themed events, rewarding players with a range of free rewards.

The ‘Exchange Store – 1’ is among the new events, and users can get their hands on the legendary Time Travellers loot crate through it, alongside tons of other rewards. All they need to do is collect specific C4 coupons and trade them in for the available items.

Getting C4 coupons for legendary Time Travellers loot crate in Free Fire MAX

The Exchange Store – 1 started today, i.e., 3 June, and will run until 16 June. Generally, loot crates cost diamonds, and this event offers players an excellent opportunity to acquire the Time Travellers loot crate. They must exchange 10x C4 Tokens.

Here's how the tokens will be given to players (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

These are the details on how players can collect the C4 Tokens within the game:

3 June – 16 June (Aftermatch Drop – No Daily Limit)

2x C4 Tokens per match – CS (Clash Squad) and BR (Battle Royale) mode

1x C4 Tokens per match – Lone Wolf mode

10 June – 16 June (Aftermatch Drop – No Daily Limit)

4x C4 Tokens per match – Bomb Squad Rank mode

Once players have accumulated the tokens, they can follow these steps to claim the loot crate in the game:

Step 1: On the main lobby screen, press the ‘Calendar’ icon to access the events section.

Step 2: Users should next tap on the ‘Bomb Squad 5v5’ option and press the ‘Exchange Store – 1’ event.

The event will be available for a lot of time (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

Step 3: Finally, users can click on the ‘Exchange’ button present next to the Time Travellers loot crate to claim it. They can then open the same to receive a free gun skin in Free Fire MAX.

Apart from the Time Travellers loot crate, a few other rewards are available within the event. Here are the requirements that users should match to receive them:

Squad Spirit: 30x C4 Tokens

30x C4 Tokens Weapon Royale Vouchers: 10x C4 Tokens (can be exchanged 3 times)

10x C4 Tokens (can be exchanged 3 times) Random Loadout Loot Crate: 3x C4 Tokens

Additionally, the Exchange Store – 2 will also be arriving soon, giving gamers a chance to get their hands on the Katana - Booyah Day skin and Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Skins present in Time Travellers loot crate in Free Fire MAX

Time Travellers loot crate is available in the in-game store for 40 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

Upon opening the Time Travellers loot crate, users can receive any one of these in Free Fire MAX:

Thompson – Time Travellers (permanent)

M82B – Time Travellers (permanent)

Thompson – Time Travellers (7 days)

M82B – Time Travellers (7 days)

Thompson – Time Travellers (3 days)

M82B – Time Travellers (3 days)

Thompson – Time Travellers (24 hours)

M82B – Time Travellers (24 hours)

It is not guaranteed that players will be given a permanent one, but they could find themselves in possession of it if they are fortunate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far