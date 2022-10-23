How to get Celestial Flight and Celestial Skywing in Free Fire MAX

Garena has added yet another Faded Wheel to the Free Fire MAX India server. In contrast to prior similar Luck Royales, the ongoing one offers two grand prizes—namely, the Celestial Flight arrival animation and the Celestial Skywing—which have a huge value together.

It started on October 23, 2022, and will remain open until October 29 to draw the rewards. You will have to spend diamonds to make spins to acquire rewards. However, this Luck Royale is preferable because you are essentially guaranteed a set of rewards after making a particular number of spins.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel offers Skywing and arrival animation

Unlike any other Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX, the price of spins is not fixed in Faded Wheel. Instead, it gradually rises to compensate for the fact that once you obtain an item, it will not be repeated. Furthermore, you can exercise control over the prize pool as you must remove two undesired items.

The complete list of items available in the new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel is as follows:

Two new rewards are available in the event (Image via Garena)

Celestial Flight arrival animation

Celestial Skywing

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

Pharoah Weapon Loot Crate

Red Sparklers

5x Raze Volcanite (M4A1)

Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box

Golden Fist Backpack

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

After removing the items, you can proceed ahead with making the spins. The cost of spins in the event is as follows:

The price of spins in Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 39 diamonds

4th spin – 69 diamonds

5th spin – 99 diamonds

6th spin – 149 diamonds

7th spin – 199 diamonds

8th spin – 499 diamonds

Thus, the overall cost of acquiring the two rewards is 1082 diamonds, which is not a lot, considering the rewards are up for grabs.

Steps to collect the rewards from the newly added Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

The Faded Wheel is regarded as one of the best Luck Royales in the battle royale title, and you may follow these instructions to collect the rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head to the Luck Royale section by tapping on the corresponding icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Select Faded Wheel offering the arrival animation and Skywing as the rewards.

Select the undesired items in the bottom right corner (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the left corner of the prize icon to select them and confirm the removal to proceed forward.

Once the selection is made, it cannot be reverted (Image via Garena)

The removal of these items is irreversible, so think carefully before you proceed ahead with the selection of the prize pool.

The first spin costs nine diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive one item at a time. As mentioned earlier, the price of making spins will gradually increase.

Step 5: Continue spending diamonds to draw the rewards until you have acquired the desired prize.

Faded Wheels always offer great value to individuals. The same is true even with this one. The two grand prizes are worth a few thousand diamonds if these were to be acquired through the store.

Poll : 0 votes