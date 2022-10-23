How to get Celestial Flight and Celestial Skywing in Free Fire MAX

Garena has added yet another Faded Wheel to the Free Fire MAX India server. In contrast to prior similar Luck Royales, the ongoing one offers two grand prizes—namely, the Celestial Flight arrival animation and the Celestial Skywing—which have a huge value together.
It started on October 23, 2022, and will remain open until October 29 to draw the rewards. You will have to spend diamonds to make spins to acquire rewards. However, this Luck Royale is preferable because you are essentially guaranteed a set of rewards after making a particular number of spins.
New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel offers Skywing and arrival animation
Unlike any other Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX, the price of spins is not fixed in Faded Wheel. Instead, it gradually rises to compensate for the fact that once you obtain an item, it will not be repeated. Furthermore, you can exercise control over the prize pool as you must remove two undesired items.
The complete list of items available in the new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel is as follows:
- Celestial Flight arrival animation
- Celestial Skywing
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)
- Pharoah Weapon Loot Crate
- Red Sparklers
- 5x Raze Volcanite (M4A1)
- Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box
- Golden Fist Backpack
- Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate
- Cube Fragment
After removing the items, you can proceed ahead with making the spins. The cost of spins in the event is as follows:
- 1st spin – 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin – 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin – 39 diamonds
- 4th spin – 69 diamonds
- 5th spin – 99 diamonds
- 6th spin – 149 diamonds
- 7th spin – 199 diamonds
- 8th spin – 499 diamonds
Thus, the overall cost of acquiring the two rewards is 1082 diamonds, which is not a lot, considering the rewards are up for grabs.
Steps to collect the rewards from the newly added Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX
The Faded Wheel is regarded as one of the best Luck Royales in the battle royale title, and you may follow these instructions to collect the rewards:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head to the Luck Royale section by tapping on the corresponding icon on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Select Faded Wheel offering the arrival animation and Skywing as the rewards.
Step 3: Click on the left corner of the prize icon to select them and confirm the removal to proceed forward.
The removal of these items is irreversible, so think carefully before you proceed ahead with the selection of the prize pool.
Step 4: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive one item at a time. As mentioned earlier, the price of making spins will gradually increase.
Step 5: Continue spending diamonds to draw the rewards until you have acquired the desired prize.
Faded Wheels always offer great value to individuals. The same is true even with this one. The two grand prizes are worth a few thousand diamonds if these were to be acquired through the store.