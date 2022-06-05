How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds for Season 50 Elite Pass rewards

Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX generally offers the most value for money since it gives them access to many rewards at a fraction of the regular cost. Players continue to look for ways to get diamonds at lower prices than usual to make the most of the pass benefits while spending the least money possible.

Diamond top-ups are accessible on Free Fire as well as on various websites. At the same time, developers regularly release multiple events to attract individuals. Memberships certainly offer premium in-game currency at a lower rate despite these events.

Membership is the best way to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX for Elite Pass Season 50 Elite Pass

Players are offered two different membership options in Free Fire MAX, which offer diamonds much lower cost than the regular top-up. The drawback is that diamonds are received throughout the week.

Since the next pass starts in a few weeks, gamers have time to collect all the diamonds through the memberships slowly. The details about each of these are as follows:

Weekly membership

Free Fire MAX's weekly membership (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

Weekly membership in Free Fire MAX is priced at INR 159 and will offer perks worth 875 diamonds. The split up for the same is as follows:

Diamond rewards: 450 diamonds (100 immediately and 350 through daily check-in)

Other rewards : Gamers are offered rewards worth 425 diamonds, including an 8x Universal EP Badge, Second Chance, Discount Store privileges, and Weekly Membership icon.

When only diamonds are considered, the price per unit comes down to INR 0.353, far less than any top-up within the game. At the same time, the other rewards only add to the value offered.

Monthly membership

Monthly membership also provides a free gun skin (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

The monthly membership will cost INR 799 and offers diamonds and several EP badges, and a 30-day gun skin trial, which has undoubtedly attracted the players. The division of rewards is as follows:

Diamond Rewards: 2600 diamonds (500 immediately and 2100 through daily check-in)

Other rewards: Users will receive items worth 3550 diamonds, including 60x Universal EP Badge, Second Chance, Discount Store privileges, Weapon Skin Gift Box, and Monthly Membership icon.

Gamers can collect one of the gun skins through the crate mentioned above are:

Futuristic SCAR

MP40 – Sneaky Clown

M1014 Winterlands

Thompson Time Travelers

FAMAS Swagger Ownage

M4A1 Pink Laminate

When other rewards are not considered, the price per diamond in the monthly membership comes down to INR 0.307.

Super VIP membership further reduces the cost per diamond (Image via Garena)

Story continues below ad

At the same time, users can also activate both the memberships at once to enjoy the Super VIP Privileges. This includes an additional 15 diamonds and a 1x Evo Gun Token Gift Box daily until both are available simultaneously. These perks further make the cost per diamond go down even further.

Note: The perks will be available until both memberships are active.

How to activate membership in Free Fire MAX

Users will have to follow the instructions given below to acquire a membership in Free Fire MAX and collect the diamonds:

Story continues below ad

Step 1: After opening the game, access the membership section by clicking on the option at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Next, players must select the required membership and make the payment to activate it.

They also can select the subscription option, which would grant them an additional one hundred diamonds to purchase their first membership. The payment method will be automatically charged once it has concluded, and membership will be activated again.

After the membership is active, they can collect the reward daily (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the membership is activated, users will receive a specified number of diamonds. At the same time, they can collect the premium in-game currency from the Check-In tab.

Players can purchase a monthly membership or two weekly ones to collect enough diamonds before the start of the next Elite Pass.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far