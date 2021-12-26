How to get CR7 'The Victor' emote and Free Fire characters for cheap from Mystery Shop

The Mystery Shop has made its way into Free Fire, and players now have the opportunity to obtain a plethora of rewards for a considerably reduced cost. They have plenty of time to decide what items they want to purchase, as the event will run until December 31.

There are several exclusive themed items that the developers have incorporated, including the special CR7 'The Victor' emote and two characters: Wukong and Skyler.

Free Fire: Obtaining CR7 'The Victor' emote and characters for cheap from Mystery Shop

The base price of the emote is 399 diamonds, while that of the characters is 499 diamonds each. Due to the massive discount at the Mystery Shop, users may get them for 90% off, or 39 and 49 diamonds, respectively.

Consequently, they can take advantage of this chance and spend the in-game currency if they wish to obtain them in Free Fire.

Steps to access the Mystery Shop

Players can follow these steps to access the Mystery Shop:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire on your mobile device. Once the game is open, tap on the cart icon in the top right corner as shown in the image below.

Clicking on this icon will take the users to the Mystery Shop (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will allow players to access the Mystery Shop. If they haven't drawn their discount yet, they will be presented with the opportunity to spin.

Step 3: The respective prize pool will then be displayed and players will be able to purchase the items they require.

The Victor emote and Skyler character are components of the prize pool, which includes the 'Frosty Shawty Bundle', while the Wukong character is part of the other set.

Skyler and The Victor emote are in the same set (Image via Free Fire)

After the purchase, gamers can equip the emote from the 'Collection' section, while the characters can be equipped from the 'Character' tab.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: If gamers are in a different set, they could either spend diamonds or acquire the grand prize of the present one to change it.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha