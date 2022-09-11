How to get Crimson Firehorn AWM from Free Fire MAX incubator

Free Fire MAX features several Luck Royales that give players the chance to obtain an exciting assortment of cosmetics, with the incubator being one among them. Generally, due to the high cost involved in acquiring items through this royale, not everyone can acquire them. As a consequence, these items become relatively rare as well.
Fortunately, the developers refresh this Luck Royale regularly in the battle royale title. They recently refreshed the incubator, which allows gamers to get exclusive AWM skins. Players will have to spend diamonds to attain the four attractive firearm skins. Read through for all the details regarding the new incubator.
Garena releases a new incubator in Free Fire MAX: AWM skin on offer
Since the completion of the incubator featuring the Berserk Reptilia bundle, Garena has refreshed the rewards, and now multiple AWM skins are up for grabs. Individuals need to buy spins to obtain the required materials, i.e., Blueprints and Evolution Stones, which can be exchanged for the required skin.
A single spin will cost 40 diamonds, and a pack of five will cost players 180 diamonds. Like any other Luck Royale, gamers will draw rewards at random from the prize pool. These rewards comprise the following:
- Blueprint: Reptilia Guns
- Evolution Stone
- Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate
- Bonfire
- Lucky Pants Crate
- Phantom Weapon Loot Crate
- Pet Food
- Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- 100x Memory Fragment (Kenta)
- Lucky Shirt Loot Crate
- Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate
- Deep Sea Warriors Badge
After collecting enough Blueprint: Reptilia Guns and Evolution Stones, gamers can exchange them for the following rewards:
- AWM – Crimson Firehorn: 3x Blueprint: Reptilia Guns and 7x Evolution Stone
- AWM – Mossy Vinehorn: 2x Blueprint: Reptilia Guns and 5x Evolution Stone
- AWM – Iron Etherhorn: 2x Blueprint: Reptilia Guns and 4x Evolution Stone
- AWM – Titanium Warhorn: 1x Blueprint: Reptilia Guns and 3x Evolution Stone
Steps to obtain rewards from the incubator in Free Fire MAX
New players can follow the guide given below to acquire the rewards from the newly started incubator in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Players must access the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX using the option on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Subsequently, they should select the incubator option and then spend diamonds to make the spins.
Step 3: Gamers can click on the exchange option at the center of the incubator and then select the desired item.
Step 4: Once players click on the exchange button, a dialog box will appear, prompting them to confirm the selection.
Players will then receive the gun skin, which they can equip through the weapon section of the battle royale title. Obtaining the rewards from the incubator will cost anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand diamonds.
Readers can wait for the numerous sales and discounts the developers release towards the end of the incubator in Free Fire MAX to receive massive discounts on the spins. This will substantially decrease the cost of getting the rewards.