How to get Crystal Pixer Slicer from Beatz Fest in Free Fire MAX

With the 5th Anniversary celebrations of Free Fire already underway, the developers have incorporated tons of new events into the battle royale title. This will keep these gamers engaged through the missions involved in acquiring free cosmetics.

Among several other newly added cosmetics is an exclusive Crystal Pixer Slicer. The new skin is the grand prize of the Beatz Fest event, which began on Free Fire MAX on 8 August 2022. Users have until 19 August to finish the task and claim this unique cosmetic.

Players can collect Crystal Pixer Slicer from Beatz Fest in Free Fire MAX

Garena has added Beatz Fest as part of the 5th Anniversary celebrations on the Free Fire MAX India server. It differs from other ongoing events in that it does not feature any tasks in any game mode.

Rather, gamers need to tap on the notes as they are displayed on the screen for a particular song to earn points and collect Lightning Bolts.

Users need to tap the notes at correct time (Image via Garena)

There are eight different levels or songs; one of these is opened daily. Users can earn up to three Lightning Bolts per level, and they need to get at least one Lightning Bolt in the previous level to proceed.

Players must collect a specific number of Lightning Bolts to win prizes. The list of items up for grabs in the newly added event is as follows:

Collect 5 Lightning Bolts to get a free 1x Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

Collect 10 Lightning Bolts to get a free 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Collect 20 Lightning Bolts to get a free Crystal Pixer Slicer

The event features eight levels and they need to collect 20 Lightning Bolts (Image via Garena)

These requirements are cumulative, so gamers must collect 20 out of 24 available Lightning Bolts to win the grand prize. Completing the levels will also net additional rewards, which are as follows:

Celebration Call – 5th Anniversary: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Kill Chori: 1x Scan

Eternal Love: 1x Leg Pocket

To the MAX: 1x Bonfire

Mere Squad Ki Beatz: 1x Cube Fragment

Unite – 5th Anniversary: 1x Pet Food

Heroes Arise – 1x Pixelated Staircase

DNA Mein Dance – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Steps to collect the rewards from new event in Free FIre MAX

Players may follow the steps described below to collect the rewards through the newly incorporated event:

Step 1: Open the special event interface by clicking on the go-to button under the Beatz Fest tab in the news section.

Users need to tap on the notes at the right time (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the Play button under the given level to start the minigame.

Step 3: Once gamers have collected enough Lightning Bolts, they can click on the reward icons below to receive prizes.

To earn the Crystal Pixer Slicer, players need to collect 20 Lightning Bolts. They can equip it through the weapon section. The event certainly provides a fun opportunity for players to entertain themselves and win rewards in the process.

Edited by Saman