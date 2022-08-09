How to get Crystal Pixer Slicer from Beatz Fest in Free Fire MAX

With the 5th Anniversary celebrations of Free Fire already underway, the developers have incorporated tons of new events into the battle royale title. This will keep these gamers engaged through the missions involved in acquiring free cosmetics.
Among several other newly added cosmetics is an exclusive Crystal Pixer Slicer. The new skin is the grand prize of the Beatz Fest event, which began on Free Fire MAX on 8 August 2022. Users have until 19 August to finish the task and claim this unique cosmetic.
Players can collect Crystal Pixer Slicer from Beatz Fest in Free Fire MAX
Garena has added Beatz Fest as part of the 5th Anniversary celebrations on the Free Fire MAX India server. It differs from other ongoing events in that it does not feature any tasks in any game mode.
Rather, gamers need to tap on the notes as they are displayed on the screen for a particular song to earn points and collect Lightning Bolts.
There are eight different levels or songs; one of these is opened daily. Users can earn up to three Lightning Bolts per level, and they need to get at least one Lightning Bolt in the previous level to proceed.
Players must collect a specific number of Lightning Bolts to win prizes. The list of items up for grabs in the newly added event is as follows:
- Collect 5 Lightning Bolts to get a free 1x Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
- Collect 10 Lightning Bolts to get a free 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- Collect 20 Lightning Bolts to get a free Crystal Pixer Slicer
These requirements are cumulative, so gamers must collect 20 out of 24 available Lightning Bolts to win the grand prize. Completing the levels will also net additional rewards, which are as follows:
- Celebration Call – 5th Anniversary: 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Kill Chori: 1x Scan
- Eternal Love: 1x Leg Pocket
- To the MAX: 1x Bonfire
- Mere Squad Ki Beatz: 1x Cube Fragment
- Unite – 5th Anniversary: 1x Pet Food
- Heroes Arise – 1x Pixelated Staircase
- DNA Mein Dance – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
Steps to collect the rewards from new event in Free FIre MAX
Players may follow the steps described below to collect the rewards through the newly incorporated event:
Step 1: Open the special event interface by clicking on the go-to button under the Beatz Fest tab in the news section.
Step 2: Click the Play button under the given level to start the minigame.
Step 3: Once gamers have collected enough Lightning Bolts, they can click on the reward icons below to receive prizes.
To earn the Crystal Pixer Slicer, players need to collect 20 Lightning Bolts. They can equip it through the weapon section. The event certainly provides a fun opportunity for players to entertain themselves and win rewards in the process.