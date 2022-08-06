How to get 5th Anniversary Parachute in Free Fire MAX

The Free Fire 5th Anniversary celebrations are in full swing in both game versions, with a month’s worth of exciting events lined up for users. In addition, the developers have planned the launch of a new Nexterra map with additional features, such as Anti-Gravity Zones and Magic Portals.

Garena has also announced two new game modes for players to relish: Free for All and Droid Apocalypse. The former is currently accessible on the Indian server.

As with each new game mode in Free Fire MAX, the developers are offering additional incentives for fans to participate in the Free for All mode. It includes an exclusive parachute, Gold Royale voucher, and even a Pixelated Staircase.

Free 5th Anniversary Parachute available in Free Fire MAX

The event featuring the free 5th Anniversary Parachute started today, i.e., 6 August 2022, and will only be available until 10 August 2022. Users must complete the given missions to win the items during this time frame.

The rewards and the required tasks are as follows:

The missions involve playing a certain number of games (Image via Garena)

Play one match in Free for All mode to get Pixelated Staircase

Play three games in Free for All mode to get Gold Royale Voucher (30 September 2022)

Play five matches in Free for All mode to get 5th Anniversary Parachute

All the requirements mentioned earlier are cumulative, so gamers will need to play five matches in the newly incorporated mode to win the rewards, as mentioned earlier.

Steps to get 5th Anniversary Parachute in Free Fire MAX

Players may follow these steps to get their hands on the special parachute skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After individuals have played the required number of games, they can open the event section by clicking on the calendar on the right side of the screen.

Select the “Play Free for All” tab and click the claim button to collect the parachute (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers can open the 5th Anniversary tab and select “Play Free for All.”

Step 3: Finally, they can click on the claim button beside the items to obtain them. The parachute can be equipped through the vault section after being claimed.

Players only have to play the new game mode, and there is no other additional objective of attaining kills or winning matches. It should be relatively easy to complete, even for novices.

Moreover, missing out on free-themed cosmetics, which is this easy to get, is not a great idea.

Free for All game mode in Free Fire MAX

Free for All is the new game mode (Image via Garena)

The game mode is played on the newly added El Pastelo map and will be available until 21 August 2022. It features 16 users fighting each other in close combat. They can select their weapons and earn points by eliminating their opponents.

The sole objective is accumulating a given number of points. At the same time, the leader will win the match as soon as the time runs out.

