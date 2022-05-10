How to get custom Free Fire nicknames with stylish symbols in May 2022

Free Fire allows players to personalize several aspects of their accounts, including battle styles, signatures, etc. Nonetheless, the IGN/nickname remains the most common thing that users want to customize.

Essentially, they can create their original Free Fire nicknames by combining stylish symbols, fonts, and other elements. However, since most mobile device keyboards do not include such things, players must rely on the various name generators accessible on the internet.

Here’s a simple guide on getting custom names within the battle royale title.

Guide to creating custom nicknames with stylish symbols in Free Fire (May 2022)

As stated earlier, players will be required to use the stylish name generators available on the internet. There are numerous options, with fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, and nickfinder.com emerging as the top choices.

Listed below are the simple steps for using such websites:

Step 1: Gamers must begin by visiting any of the name generator websites mentioned above.

Here is one of the stylish name generation websites mentioned above (Image via FancyTextGuru)

Step 2: After that, users must enter the required name into the text field. Several options in various fonts and symbols will then appear on their screens.

Step 3: Players can finally select the desired one and utilize it while changing the names within the game.

Here are some suggestions for them:

1) ᎠΛmΛᎶᎬぁ

2) 乂ŞØỮŁŞ乂

3) ༺ƈʀʊֆɦ༻

4) ★ʙᴏᴏʏᴀʜ★

5) 乂Iɱɱσɾƚαʅ乂

6) 々MAMBa彡

7) ࿐sparr0W

8) CᵣₐZY1

9) ★彡ᴍᴏʟᴛᴇɴ彡★

10) ⊹.Ｄｅａｄ.⊹

11) ༒ĢÃMEŘ༒

12) .ƛƬ0M.

13) ×ɮʟ00ɖ ×

14) ★EŇV¥★

15) < ДБУSS>

16) <ᎮᎧᏇ3Ꮢ>

17) ĎẸϻỖŇŜ

18) ᗷᒪᗩᑕKᗝᑌ丅

19) ~ĂxĔ~

20) ĆᗩŞỮΔŁŦ¥

How to change the name in Free Fire

Here is a simple guide on how users can change their names in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the game and visit the Profile section by tapping on the top-left corner.

Step 2: Players must then press the icon beside their existing nicknames within the game.

This is the icon that players should tap (Image via Garena)

Step 3: This will open the ‘Change Nickname’ dialog box, where users can enter their desired name.

Players must enter the required name into the dialog box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, players can choose between either of the two options: 390 diamonds and a name change card.

Gamers should be cautious when inputting a new name and avoid making any errors since this might result in the use of more diamonds or a name change card.

