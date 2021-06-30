How to get diamonds in Free Fire ID through top up methods

Free Fire features several in-game items like gun skins, pets, and characters that provide a competitive edge to users. To gain the upper hand, players desire to acquire them, but most premium ones require shelling out diamonds, which are in-game currencies.

Users have to spend real money to procure this currency. They can top up diamonds in-game or from numerous other websites and applications.

How to purchase Free Fire diamonds

In-game

Players can follow the steps given below:

Tap on the diamonds icon on the screen's top side

Step 1: First, they need to tap on the diamond icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Numerous top-up options will appear before the users.

Step 2: Numerous top-up options will appear before the users.

Step 3: They must select the desired diamond pack and then make the payment through the preferred method. The in-game currency will be reflected in their accounts soon.

The currency prices in-game are as follows:

100 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds – INR 400

1060 diamonds – INR 800

2180 diamonds – INR 1600

5600 diamonds – INR 4000

Third-party websites

Users can top up diamonds through numerous applications and websites. Codashop and Games Kharido are two of the most popular options among users as they run multiple offers providing better value for the purchase.

Games Kharido

Games Kharido offers a massive 100% diamonds bonus, i.e., users would be able to get twice the diamonds on the first purchase. Apart from this, they regularly provide a 10% additional bonus.

Here are the steps to obtain the rewards through Games Kharido

Step 1: Users need to head to the Games Kharido’s website here.

Select Free Fire option

Step 2: Once on the website, players need to select the Free Fire option and sign in using one of the available methods, i.e., Facebook or their Free Fire UID.

Available payment methods

Step 3: Then, they have to select the number of diamonds they wish to purchase and make payment through either of the following:

PayTM

Net Banking

UPI

Price of diamonds on Games Kharido

Here is the price of diamonds, along with a 100% top-up bonus

100 diamonds – INR 40

200 diamonds – INR 80

620 diamonds – INR 240

1040 diamonds – INR 400

2120 diamonds – INR 800

4360 diamonds – INR 1600

11200 diamonds – INR 4000

Codashop

Codashop is used by players worldwide to make in-game purchases and also to buy digital gift cards. In addition, they can purchase Free Fire diamonds through the website.

Players purchasing 310 diamonds or above using PayTM wallet are eligible to get a Cataclysm AN94 crate and a cashback of up to ₹INR. Here are the steps to buy in-game currency:

Step 1: This link will redirect the players to Codashop’s official website.

Enter the ID and select the recharge amount

Step 2: They have to select "Free Fire" and enter their player ID.

Make payment using one of the preferred method

Step 3: Gamers should choose the required recharge amount and pay using PayTM, UPI, or Net Banking.

They can enter their email ID to obtain the receipt of their purchase.

Edited by Ravi Iyer