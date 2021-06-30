How to get diamonds in Free Fire ID through top up methods

Free Fire features several in-game items like gun skins, pets, and characters that provide a competitive edge to users. To gain the upper hand, players desire to acquire them, but most premium ones require shelling out diamonds, which are in-game currencies.
Users have to spend real money to procure this currency. They can top up diamonds in-game or from numerous other websites and applications.
How to purchase Free Fire diamonds
In-game
Players can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: First, they need to tap on the diamond icon located at the top of the screen.
Step 2: Numerous top-up options will appear before the users.
Step 3: They must select the desired diamond pack and then make the payment through the preferred method. The in-game currency will be reflected in their accounts soon.
The currency prices in-game are as follows:
- 100 diamonds – INR 80
- 310 diamonds – INR 250
- 520 diamonds – INR 400
- 1060 diamonds – INR 800
- 2180 diamonds – INR 1600
- 5600 diamonds – INR 4000
Third-party websites
Users can top up diamonds through numerous applications and websites. Codashop and Games Kharido are two of the most popular options among users as they run multiple offers providing better value for the purchase.
Games Kharido
Games Kharido offers a massive 100% diamonds bonus, i.e., users would be able to get twice the diamonds on the first purchase. Apart from this, they regularly provide a 10% additional bonus.
Here are the steps to obtain the rewards through Games Kharido
Step 1: Users need to head to the Games Kharido’s website here.
Step 2: Once on the website, players need to select the Free Fire option and sign in using one of the available methods, i.e., Facebook or their Free Fire UID.
Step 3: Then, they have to select the number of diamonds they wish to purchase and make payment through either of the following:
- PayTM
- Net Banking
- UPI
Here is the price of diamonds, along with a 100% top-up bonus
- 100 diamonds – INR 40
- 200 diamonds – INR 80
- 620 diamonds – INR 240
- 1040 diamonds – INR 400
- 2120 diamonds – INR 800
- 4360 diamonds – INR 1600
- 11200 diamonds – INR 4000
Codashop
Codashop is used by players worldwide to make in-game purchases and also to buy digital gift cards. In addition, they can purchase Free Fire diamonds through the website.
Players purchasing 310 diamonds or above using PayTM wallet are eligible to get a Cataclysm AN94 crate and a cashback of up to ₹INR. Here are the steps to buy in-game currency:
Step 1: This link will redirect the players to Codashop’s official website.
Step 2: They have to select "Free Fire" and enter their player ID.
Step 3: Gamers should choose the required recharge amount and pay using PayTM, UPI, or Net Banking.
They can enter their email ID to obtain the receipt of their purchase.
