How to get double diamonds in Free Fire MAX (India Server) this week

Diamonds possess tremendous worth in Free Fire MAX, and they are used for numerous purposes. The developers regularly add top-up events, allowing the community to gain additional rewards for buying diamonds within the battle royale title.

After the recent OB34 update of the game, Garena has added the much-awaited 100% Bonus Top Up, which rewards gamers with double diamonds. The event will run for just a few days, so interested users will have to complete the requirements as soon as possible if they want to get an extra amount of the in-game currency for free.

The following section provides them with a detailed guide regarding the 100% Bonus Top Up event.

Free Fire MAX: How to get double diamonds on India Server this week

Individuals can earn up to 1000 diamonds as a bonus through the event (Image via Garena)

The 100% Bonus Top Up event began on 26 May and will be accessible to players in Free Fire MAX until 30 May. As a bonus, it can provide up to 1000 diamonds for free. The following are the conditions that gamers must meet:

Purchase 100 diamonds: Get free 100 diamonds

Purchase 300 diamonds: Get free 200 diamonds

Purchase 500 diamonds: Get free 200 diamonds

Purchase 1000 diamonds: Get free 500 diamonds

Consequently, purchasing any quantity over 1000 diamonds will award users an additional 1000 extra diamonds, making this an ideal opportunity to get a bargain. To make the most of this opportunity, the top-up option of 1060 diamonds (INR 800) is recommended to the players on the Indian server.

How to buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX for the event

The in-game top-up center is the primary method gamers have to use to buy the in-game currency. These are the steps they may follow:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and visit the top-up center by clicking on the ‘Diamond’ icon on the top.

Step 2: Different diamond top-up options will show up, and users will have to choose the required one.

The currency can be purchased by the players using the desired payment method (Image via Garena)

Here are all the options:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Lastly, individuals may complete the payment to receive the required amount of the currency in the game.

Steps to claim the bonus diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Listed below are the simple steps to claim the bonus diamonds:

Step 1: To start, players must visit the ‘Events’ tab of Free Fire MAX by clicking on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Users will have to tap here to visit the event's section in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will then have to select the ‘100% Bonus Top Up’ event section.

Step 3: Gamers can finally press the ‘Claim’ button to receive the diamonds.

Later, players can go into the in-game store and buy their favorite items using diamonds. They can also save this particular currency and use it in events such as Mystery Shop and others, where they can receive a decent deal.

