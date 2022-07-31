How to get Elite Pass Season 51 in Free Fire MAX: Price, theme, and best rewards

The Elite Pass is one of the most valuable items in Free Fire MAX, and acquiring it allows players to receive rewards such as skins, costumes, and more. Every month, Garena releases a new iteration of the pass, enabling the community to obtain a new selection of cosmetics.

As the Season 50 Elite Pass nears its completion, fans have started anticipating the arrival of the next edition. The Season 51 Elite Pass pre-order has already begun, and users who finish the process will receive an additional gift.

Meanwhile, those who do not wish to pre-order the pass can acquire it tomorrow, August 1, when it becomes available. Read on to learn everything there is to know about the Season 51 Elite Pass.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 51: How to get, price, theme, best rewards, and more details

Details about Elite Pass Season 51 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The following is a step-by-step guide to acquiring the Elite Pass Season 51 in Free Fire MAX once it becomes available:

Step 1: Gamers should open Free Fire MAX on their devices and click on the "Elite Pass" icon on the left side.

Step 2: The new Season 51 Elite Pass will appear on their screen, and they can hit the "Upgrade" option.

Step 3: Individuals will soon find the two paid versions of the pass and can select either based on their preference.

Upon completing the transaction, the diamonds will be deducted from their accounts and they will receive the Elite Pass. Later, users can complete the missions and accumulate badges to get the different rewards included.

Price

Like in previous seasons, players will have access to two paid versions of the Season 51 pass: Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. Their cost is expected to remain the same, and users will be able to purchase them for a price of 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Theme and best rewards

The theme of the pass (Image via Garena)

The theme of the Season 51 Elite Pass is “The Kung-Foodies,” and the developers are going to introduce it into Free Fire MAX after the ongoing one ends. When speaking about the best rewards, the two themed bundles - Cherry Chefmaster and Crimson Knifemaster - will be the main highlights.

Cherry Chefmaster will be the one for female characters, and Garena will provide it to individuals after they reach 50 Badges. In contrast, Crimson Knifemaster is for male characters and will be present at 225 Badges.

Apart from the best rewards mentioned above, the following are the other rewards that have already been leaked:

0 Badge: Chef’s Ride

Get 5 Badges: Skilled Cook Avatar

Get 10 Badges: Steamed Seafood Avatar

Get 15 Badges: Aroma World Jacket

Get 30 Badges: Pot of Luck Banner

Get 40 Badges: Angry Cook T-Shirt

Get 80 Badges: M1873 – Golden Prosperity

Get 100 Badges: Prosperous T-Shirt and Good Eats Backpack

Get 125 Badges: Vector – Golden Prosperity

Get 135 Badges: Pot of Luck Avatar

Get 150 Badges Skilled Cook Banner and Hot Pot Loot Box

Get 195 Badges: Fake Death emote

Get 200 Badges: Angry Cook Backpack

Note: The developers have not confirmed the leaked rewards, and gamers will have to wait until the start of the pass to find out the precise ones.

