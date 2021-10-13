How to get FFIC Silver tokens to redeem free rewards in Free Fire

The Grand Final of the prestigious Free Fire India Championship is just around the corner. The developers have added multiple events to keep players entertained throughout the week. A few of these have already begun, while others are scheduled to start shortly.

During select events, users must acquire a special FFIC Silver token, which they can redeem for an exclusive set of rewards. As seen under the ‘Play Like a Pro’ event, they can complete various missions and choose their sides in the ‘FFIC Pick Your Side’ event to earn the rewards.

Steps to earn FFIC Silver in Free Fire

Users can complete missions under Play like a Pro to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, users can complete various missions to get FFIC Silver in Free Fire. These missions are refreshed daily and include the following:

1 FFIC Silver: Play one squad match

1 FFIC Silver: Kill two enemies

1 FFIC Silver: Login 1 day

After completing the missions, readers can follow these steps to collect the tokens:

Step 1: You need to open the esports section and select the ‘Play like a Pro’ tab.

Step 2: Next, you can press the claim button to attain the tokens.

Users can participate in Pick Your Side event to get the tokens as well (Image via Free Fire)

You can earn silver by playing in the Pick Your Side event. The 12 teams are divided into two sides, and you have to pick the side that will score more points in a particular round of the FFIC Grand Finals.

The round rewards include 3x FFIC Silver and a Diamond Royale Voucher. Furthermore, getting the three sides right will net the grand price of a pan. Here are the steps to access the event interface:

Step 1: You should tap on the calendar icon and select the esports tab.

You can visit the interface by pressing on the Go To button (Image vai Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should press the go-to button under the ‘FFIC Pick Your Side’ and pick your desired side.

You can collect FFIC Silver if the side you selected scores more points in a particular round.

Items that can be redeemed with FFIC Silver

Claim FFIC Resupply event

Users can attain various items using FFIC Silver (Image via Free Fire)

1x FFIC Silver: Summon Airdrop

1x FFIC Silver: Bounty Token

2x FFIC Silver: Weapon Royale Voucher

3x FFIC Silver: FFIC Chest

All the items can be exchanged 99 times

Be a Champion event

Be a Champion will be available starting from 17 October (Image via Free Fire)

10x FFIC Silver: Regal Gold Avatar

10x FFIC Silver: Regal Adornment Banner

12x FFIC Silver: Bronze Altar

15x FFIC Silver: Crimson Parkour Bundle

