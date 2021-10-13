What is the Free Fire ID of Badge 99? In-game stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, and monthly earnings in October 2021

Badge 99 is arguably among the most notable Indian Free Fire content creators. He is known among players for his entertaining videos on his YouTube channel, which has seen an unprecedented growth in the last 12 months.

Badge 99 also boasts 917 million views, with 48 million of these accumulating in the previous month alone.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and in-game stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081. His stats in Free Fire as of 13 October 2021 are:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has precisely 8800 squad matches to his name (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has played exactly 8800 squad games in total and bettered his opponents on 1525 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 17.32%. He has accumulated 24295 kills, 7655 of which have been headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.34 and headshot percentage of 31.51%.

The Indian YouTuber has participated in 2010 duo matches and won 187 of these, corresponding to a win ratio of 9.30%. With 4350 kills and 1105 headshots, Badge 99 has sustained a K/D ratio of 2.39 and a headshot ratio of 25.40%.

Badge 99 has contended in 1151 solo games and triumphed in 84 matches, approximating a win rate of 7.29%. In total, he has amassed 2848 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.67. He has also racked up 840 headshots, translating to a headshot rate of 29.49%.

Ranked stats

Badge 99 has not played solo games in the ranked season (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has 88 ranked squad matches to his name and six Booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 6.81%. In the process, he has secured 302 frags, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.68. Of the total kills, 132 were registered as headshots, resulting in a headshot rate of 43.71%.

He has participated in a single duo match this season and hasn't recorded a kill or a win.

Badge 99 is yet to feature in any ranked solo games this season.

Monthly earnings

Earnings of Badge 99 (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Badge 99 is estimated to earn in the range of $12.1K - $193.7K every month. The yearly approximations are estimated to be around $145.3K - $2.3M.

YouTube channel

Badge 99's YouTube channel has grown considerably in the last year and currently boasts more than 7.92 million subscribers. The total view count stands at 917 million, with more than 376 uploads on the channel. Among all the videos on the channel, the most watched one has received 22 million views.

