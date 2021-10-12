What is UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID? Account stats, headshots percentage, K/D ratio, and more

Ayush Dubey, otherwise known by the name of his YouTube channel — UnGraduate Gamer — is a famous face in the Free Fire community. He is known for his entertaining gameplay videos with amusing commentary.

The player boasts 7.34 million subscribers along with 916 million views in total. Simultaneously, his secondary channel boasts 1.84 million subscribers.

What is UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 256205699. UnGraduate Gamer’s stats within Free Fire are:

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer has more than 102k kills in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Ayush has 8017 first-place finishes in 28751 squad games, equating to a win ratio of 27.88%. He has secured 102669 frags, out of which 30920 have been registered as headshots. He has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.95, while the headshot rate stands at 30.12%.

UnGradutate Gamer has also engaged in 726 duo matches and has 159 Booyahs, leading to a win percentage of 21.90%. With 1926 eliminations and 594 headshots, he retains a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 3.40 and 30.84%, respectively.

The content creator has participated in 697 solo matches and emerged victorious on 160 occasions, upholding a win ratio of 22.95%. UnGraduate Gamer has eliminated 2516 opponents in these games, translating to a K/D ratio of 4.69. Of the total kills, 1093 were headshots, which resulted in a headshot rate of 43.44%.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer has a 59.61% win rate in squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has featured in close to 1000 ranked squad matches and triumphed in 595, earning a win percentage of 59.61%. He has racked up 4863 kills and notched 1543 headshots. This estimates a K/D ratio of 12.07, and in the meantime, the headshot ratio is approximately around 31.73%.

He has played 20 duo games and won six, sustaining a win ratio of 30%. The YouTuber has notched 73 kills and secured a kill-to-death ratio of 5.21. He has 27 headshots at a rate of 36.99%.

The internet star has contested in six solo games and bettered his opponents on three occasions, converting to a win rate of 50%. He has 39 frags at a K/D ratio of 13. With a headshot rate of 15.38%, he has registered six headshots.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer’s stats were recorded while writing the article and thus will change.

YouTube channel

UnGraduate Gamer has gained 230 thousand subscribers and 94.472 million views in the last 30 days, as per Social Blade.

There are currently 576 videos on UnGraduate Gamer’s YouTube channel, in which the most-watched one has 23 million views.

