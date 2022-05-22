How to get FFWS 2022 lobby music and other rewards in Free Fire MAX this week

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 concluded yesterday, 21 May. Attack All Round (Thailand) was crowned the winner with 42 kills and one win, followed by Evos Phoenix (Thailand) and Vasto Mundo (Portugal) as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

To celebrate FFWS, both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX introduced exciting events that players can take part in. The event was unveiled quite a few days back and today, mobile gamers can finally claim all the exciting in-game accessories for free.

FFWS 2022 in Free Fire MAX: Classic store

Pick and Win event (Image via Garena)

Players can claim exciting rewards from the Classic Store until 24 May 2022. To do so, they will need to have FFWS Green Tickets. One of the easiest ways to obtain this ticket was by taking part in the Pick N’ Win Challenge until 21 May 2022.

Here is what mobile gamers had to do to win the FFWS Green Ticket:

Guess the winner of Game 1: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets

2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets Guess the winner of Game 2: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets

2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets Guess the winner of Game 3 : 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets

: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets Guess the winner of Game 4: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets

2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets Guess the winner of Game 5: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets

2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets Guess the winner of Game 6: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets

2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets Guess the champion of FFWS: 2 Incubator Vouchers, 5 FFWS Green Tickets, and a Craftland Room Card

Classic store prizes

Classic Store prizes (Image via Garena)

Once players have obtained the FFWS Green Tickets, they can use them to claim any of the rewards mentioned below:

Honorable Fighters Banner – 10 FFWS Green Tickets

Honorable Fighters Avatar – 10 FFWS Green Tickets

Golden Haven – 10 FFWS Green Tickets

FFWS 2022 (music) – 10 FFWS Green Tickets

Weapon Royale Voucher – 5 FFWS Green Tickets

Random Loadout Crate – 1 FFWS Green Ticket

How can players exchange FFWS tickets with the above rewards?

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They will have to head over to the FF World Series 2022 tab and tap on the Classic Store option.

Step 3: They can choose any rewards mentioned by spending the required number of FFWS Green Tickets.

