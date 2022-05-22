How to get FFWS 2022 lobby music and other rewards in Free Fire MAX this week

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 concluded yesterday, 21 May. Attack All Round (Thailand) was crowned the winner with 42 kills and one win, followed by Evos Phoenix (Thailand) and Vasto Mundo (Portugal) as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
To celebrate FFWS, both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX introduced exciting events that players can take part in. The event was unveiled quite a few days back and today, mobile gamers can finally claim all the exciting in-game accessories for free.
FFWS 2022 in Free Fire MAX: Classic store
Players can claim exciting rewards from the Classic Store until 24 May 2022. To do so, they will need to have FFWS Green Tickets. One of the easiest ways to obtain this ticket was by taking part in the Pick N’ Win Challenge until 21 May 2022.
Here is what mobile gamers had to do to win the FFWS Green Ticket:
- Guess the winner of Game 1: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets
- Guess the winner of Game 2: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets
- Guess the winner of Game 3: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets
- Guess the winner of Game 4: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets
- Guess the winner of Game 5: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets
- Guess the winner of Game 6: 2 Gold Royale Vouchers and 5 FFWS Green Tickets
- Guess the champion of FFWS: 2 Incubator Vouchers, 5 FFWS Green Tickets, and a Craftland Room Card
Classic store prizes
Once players have obtained the FFWS Green Tickets, they can use them to claim any of the rewards mentioned below:
- Honorable Fighters Banner – 10 FFWS Green Tickets
- Honorable Fighters Avatar – 10 FFWS Green Tickets
- Golden Haven – 10 FFWS Green Tickets
- FFWS 2022 (music) – 10 FFWS Green Tickets
- Weapon Royale Voucher – 5 FFWS Green Tickets
- Random Loadout Crate – 1 FFWS Green Ticket
How can players exchange FFWS tickets with the above rewards?
Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap the Calendar icon.
Step 2: They will have to head over to the FF World Series 2022 tab and tap on the Classic Store option.
Step 3: They can choose any rewards mentioned by spending the required number of FFWS Green Tickets.