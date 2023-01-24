How to get Fiery Phoenix Tokens in Free Fire MAX from the Bonus Tokens event

Bonus Tokens is the latest event to get added to Free Fire MAX’s Indian server, and it provides the players with an opportunity to get free Fiery Phoenix Tokens. Players must complete the missions specified by the developers to obtain them.

As the name implies, this event provides gamers with bonus tokens that they can then use in the Free Gun Skins event. Exchanging tokens rewards users with items such as gun skins, crates, vouchers, and more.

Details about the Bonus Tokens event in Free Fire MAX are provided in the section below.

Garena adds Bonus Tokens event in Free Fire MAX that offers free Fiery Phoenix Tokens

The Bonus Tokens event has started in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Bonus Tokens event commenced in Free Fire MAX today, on 24 January 2023, and will last until 26 January 2023. During the event, gamers will have access to straightforward missions that provide them with Fiery Phoenix Tokens.

The following is a list of the different missions that are available as of now:

Deal 2000 damage in CS-Ranked: 5x Fiery Phoenix Tokens

Deal 4000 damage in CS-Ranked: 5x Fiery Phoenix Tokens

Deal 6000 damage in CS-Ranked: 5x Fiery Phoenix Tokens

Gamers will likely be able to complete these missions in less than 10 matches, and it won't take them more than a few hours to get the bonus tokens. This will be of great help if they haven’t been able to accumulate sufficient tokens for the Free Gun Skins event.

Steps to claim Fiery Phoenix Tokens

Once you are done with the missions, follow the steps outlined below to claim the Fiery Phoenix Tokens in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Begin by opening Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and tapping on the Calendar icon at the right side of your screen. The Events section will open up.

Head to the event section by clicking on the Calendar icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, navigate to the Blaze of Glory section and tap on the Bonus Tokens event.

Tap on the Bonus Tokens event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The rewards will appear on your screen, and you can finally tap on the Claim button to redeem the Fiery Phoenix Tokens.

After getting the Fiery Phoenix Tokens, you can use them for free rewards in the Free Gun Skins event.

Rewards in Free Gun Skins event

Enter caption

The following is a list of the rewards that are available in the Free Gun Skins event:

50x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: Woodpecker – Merciless Necromancer

50x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: SCAR – Phantom Assassin

50x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: UMP – Wilderness Hunter

10x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: Incubator Voucher

6x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: Diamond Royale Voucher

6x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: Weapon Royale Voucher

6x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

6x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

6x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: Merciless Necromancer Weapon Loot Crate

3x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: Random Loadout Loot Crate

3x Fiery Phoenix Tokens: Pet Food

It is worth noting that the Free Gun Skins event is also set to conclude on 26 January 2023, so players only have a few days left if they wish to get the exclusive gun skins and other rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes