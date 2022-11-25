How to get free Baby Beast Backpack in Free Fire MAX this week

Multiple missions have been integral to the FFWS 2022 event campaign on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. Each involves performing a specific task within the battle royale title to receive free rewards.

The new Playtime Mission started recently and provided the Baby Beast Backpack skin free of cost. It would be best if you played Free Fire MAX for a stipulated duration in between this period to acquire the said items.

A new Playtime event starts in Free Fire MAX

The new Free Fire MAX Playtime event started on November 25, 2022, and will remain open till November 27, 2022. During this period, you will have to play the battle royale title for 90 minutes to receive the exclusive Baby Beast Backpack skin.

Play for 90 minutes to win exclusive backpack skin (Image via Garena)

Playtime will only be counted when you are within the match and not in the lobby. Thus, you will have to play any mode of your choice to earn progress. Active players should have little trouble completing these objectives, but those who do not routinely play the battle royale game can take 30 minutes every day for the next three days to meet this requirement.

Steps to collect rewards from the newly added Playtime event

You can quickly collect the rewards from the new Playtime event by following the instructions provided below:

Play in any desired game mode (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Log in to your Free Fire MAX account and play any game mode for the required duration.

The developers have not, as such, set any restrictions on the game mode. You can also track your progress through the specified event interface.

Step 2: After accomplishing the given playtime requirements, you must access the event section by clicking on the icon from the menu on the right.

Select the Playtime Mission tab from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the FFWS 2022 section and navigate the events to select the Playtime reward.

Step 4: Hit the confirm button to claim the exclusive backpack skin.

After acquiring the backpack, you may equip it through the vault section. The appearance of this skin improves as you pick up a higher-level backpack within the match. You should not miss out on these freebies as any cosmetic costs a few hundred diamonds to purchase from the store.

Other in-game missions

One more mission is lined up for the players (Image via Garena)

The Travel Mission was previously available on Free Fire MAX Indian server from November 20, 2022, onwards and has already concluded a few days back. It featured an exclusive surfboard skin upon eliminating 50 opponents.

Simultaneously, the Travel Mission is still live within the game. You must travel 10000 meters within the game to acquire the Pickup Truck – Starsea Beast. The event will conclude on November 26, 2022, i.e., tomorrow, so you only have limited time.

The Help Up mission is dated November 28, 2022, i.e., right after the completion of the playtime mission. As implied by its name, you will have to revive several teammates to receive exclusive rewards.

Poll : 0 votes