How to get free Bartender Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Since the OB36 update went live, the Indian Free Fire MAX community has been obsessed with the Double Trouble event series. Griza's Treasure, the series' flagship event, kicked off recently, offering a special bundle and surfboard skin.

In Griza's Treasure, gamers are essentially required to collect Blue Smartphone tokens through various means and subsequently exchange them for the desired items.

The new event commenced in Free Fire MAX on 28 September 2022, and players will be able to collect all the rewards until 6 October 2022. Here's how to get the Bartender Bundle for free.

Players can get free Bartender Bundle via Free Fire MAX Griza's Treasure event

You will need to earn tokens from Aftermatch Drops and Griza's Missions to trade them for the items you want. The rewards from the event and their corresponding requirements are as follows:

Bartender Bundle – 40x Blue Smartphone

Brave Skater's Skyboard – 20x Blue Smartphone

10x Universal Fragments – 10x Blue Smartphone (Available two times)

Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate – 8x Blue Smartphone (Available two times)

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Blue Smartphone (Available two times)

Pet Food – 3x Blue Smartphone (Available two times)

Griza's Missions will be available to individuals until 6 October 2022 and will refresh daily. The currently available missions are as follows:

Users may get the tokens through the daily missions (Image via Garena)

Travel 2000 distance to get 1x Blue Smartphone

Deal 2000 damage to get 1x Blue Smartphone

Play one match with friends to get 1x Blue Smartphone

You will need 40 tokens for the Bartender Bundle itself, while the Brave Skater's Skyboard will need another 20 tokens. As a result, you will need to accumulate 60 Blue Smartphone tokens to get both cosmetic items for free. However, if you're only looking to get the bundle, you need only 40 tokens.

Steps to collect the Bartender Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Follow the steps given below to claim the rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After completing all the necessary missions and collecting enough Blue Smartphones, head to the Events section by clicking on the Calendar icon.

The list of rewards in the new Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, tap on the Double Trouble tab, and select the Griza's Treasure event. You will soon find multiple available rewards.

Step 3: You must click on the exchange button beside the new Bartender item and Confirm the selection to obtain it. The outfit can be equipped through the vault section of the store.

Individuals can also get this surfboard for free (Image via Garena)

Since the event will run till 6 October, there is considerable time for you to collect tokens and get the exclusive Bartender Bundle for free.

It is highly recommended that you complete the daily objectives as quickly as possible each day, so you do not miss out on the opportunity to get as many tokens as you can. This is because similar outfits will undoubtedly require an expenditure of at least a few hundred diamonds.

