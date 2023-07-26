How to get free Bliss Popper AN94 in Free Fire MAX?

Team Up Challenge events have fueled Free Fire MAX by providing a plethora of activities that will keep you occupied with freebies. Play With Friends is one of the newer activities added to the game where you have an opportunity to claim a free permanent Bliss Popper AN94 just by playing the required amount of matches with your in-game friends.

The other events also provide free head and leg pockets. More details about the current event and the procedure to claim the rewards are explored in the following section.

New Play With Friends event goes live on the Indian server

The new event was added in Free Fire MAX as part of the Team Up Challenge on July 26, 2023, and will continue until August 7, 2023. You will have to fulfill a certain set of requirements to obtain Bliss Popper AN94, among other items.

The requirements of the new Free Fire MAX event (Image via Garena)

The requirements are as follows:

Play four games with friends to win a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: September 30, 2023)

Play nine games with friends to win free 3000x gold

Play 18 games with friends to win free AN94 – Bliss Popper

The requirements for each reward are not separate, and the games you play with friends will be counted toward all of them. Hence, you can play a total of 18 matches with your friends to get all of the items mentioned above, including the permanent gun skin.

Steps to get free permanent Bliss Popper AN94 in Free Fire MAX from Play With Friends event?

Here are the steps that you may follow to receive Bliss Popper AN94 and other rewards from Play With Friends event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Access your account and complete the objective of playing several games with your friends.

You can track the progress of the task through the event interface.

Step 2: Once the task is complete, access the event tab and select the Team Up Challenge section.

Select the Play With Friends option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Play With Friends option from the list of events. Finally, press the claim button on the right side of the corresponding reward to obtain them.

After obtaining the gun skin, you can equip it through the vault section.

How do you get permanent gun skins in Free Fire MAX?

There are several ways to get permanent gun skins (Image via Garena)

There are several ways to acquire permanent gun skins in Free Fire MAX. You can often get skins directly or open them through the crates. In the former case, you have options like Booyah Pass, Weapon Royale, Faded Wheel, Moco Store, Ring-themed events, and more where you must spend diamonds.

Additionally, the developer sometimes provides them for free in certain events, and you can attain a few exclusive permanent skins on reaching particular ranks. On the other hand, crates are also available for purchase in the store, while you also get a few crates for free through the events. You can open the crates to get a permanent or a trial gun skin.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.