How to get free Booyah Slasher and grenade skin in Free Fire this week

Over the last few days, the Booyah Day events in Garena Free Fire have been in full swing, providing plenty of freebies to players, which has become one of the primary reasons for them to remain glued to the title.

Furthermore, the peak day is slated for 20 November, and users will receive a Leon character for free just by signing in to the game.

One of the easier events underway is the Playtime Challenge. It features Booyah Slasher and Grenade – Booyah Day 2021 as two permanent rewards, besides the 1x Gold Royale Voucher.

Steps to get free grenade and machete skin in Free Fire

The Playtime Challenge was launched on 17 November and will be accessible until 23 November. As the name implies, participants will just be required to play Free Fire for the duration mentioned in this event, which should not be challenging, even for newcomers.

The list of rewards, along with the corresponding playtime, are listed below:

To get 1x Gold Royale Voucher: Play for 50 minutes

To get Booyah Slasher: Play for 100 minutes

To get Grenade – Booyah Day 2021: Play for 200 minutes

This allows users to get a permanent reward by playing only for a total of 3 hours and 20 minutes, that too across multiple days. As a result, it would not be a great idea to miss out on these rewards.

Players can open the game and play just a few battle royale matches to accomplish these objectives easily. To attain the rewards after achieving the given playtime target, gamers can open the Free Fire events section and select the Booyah Day tab.

Users can claim the items until 23 November (Image via Free Fire)

They should then select the Playtime Challenge and hit the claim button beside the item to receive the rewards. In addition to the playtime event, Booyah Go and Booyah Shoot also offer an attractive set of permanent objects, including a loot box, bundle, parachute, and more.

Users can complete the missions of these events to get the items.

Edited by Ravi Iyer