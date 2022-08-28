How to get free bundle in Free Fire MAX from 5th Anniversary events

Costume bundles are one of the most desired items in Free Fire MAX as they help enhance the characters’ overall appearance. Users have access to a vast selection of one-of-a-kind outfits, enabling them to customize the complete look per their preferences.

Various events have been introduced with the ongoing 5th Anniversary celebrations in Free Fire and the MAX version. A handful of them allows the community to win themed and exclusive costume bundles by completing the relevant tasks.

Free Fire MAX (5th Anniversary Events): Premium Exchange Store (Sterling Futurnetic Bundle)

The Premium Exchange Store opened in Free Fire MAX as part of the peak day celebrations on 27 August 2022. It will now be available until 13 September, giving users plenty of time to collect the Amethyst Pentagon and claim the rewards.

Among the things offered is the premium Sterling Futurnetic Bundle, which gives female characters a dazzling and appealing appearance. Players will have to swap 130x Amethyst Pentagons to obtain the same.

Steps to redeem Sterling Futurnetic Bundle:

Step 1: To start, users must visit the 5th-anniversary section in Free Fire MAX and head to the ‘Exchange Store.’

Use 120x Amethyst Pentagon to get the special costume bundle within the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As the next step, individuals can tap on the ‘Premium’ section and tap on the icon representing “120x Amethyst Pentagon” to claim the Sterling Futurnetic Bundle.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear, asking them to confirm the process. Upon doing so, the bundle will be provided.

Style Capsule (Elven Red Suit, Assault Force Bundle, Amplified Bassrock Bundle, The Psycho Maniac Bundle)

Gamers will need to illuminate the different outfits by completing the missions (Image via Garena)

The Style Capsule launched a few weeks ago, on 13 August 2022, and users must complete missions to illuminate the outfits within the event. This will reward them with items such as vouchers and the Amethyst Pentagon.

Users will obtain the “Style Capsule (Purple) Choice Crate” after illuminating all of the bundles, and they can open the specific crate to select one of the following bundles:

Elven Red Suit Assault Force Bundle Amplified Bassrock Bundle The Psycho Maniac Bundle

All these unique bundles were the primary rewards at past anniversary events and now is the opportunity to get the desired one free of charge.

Steps to claim the rewards from the Style Capsule:

Step 1: After opening the game, players must navigate to the Style Capsule in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: They can then complete the missions and illuminate the bundles.

Finally, players can redeem the crate and open it to receive the required bundle (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once they have completed all the bundles, they can get the “Style Capsule (Purple) Choice Crate” and open it to redeem the desired costume.

Aside from the two approaches outlined above, the time-limited store will also allow users to purchase bundles at a very cheap price. Individuals will have to exchange a set number of regular diamonds alongside time-limited diamonds to obtain the various outfits.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen