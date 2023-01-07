How to get free Candy Cane in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is packed full of interesting events that provide gamers with various attractive cosmetics, a trend that has been instrumental in keeping players engaged and interested in Garena's battle royale title. The ongoing Winterlands: Subzero campaign is still accessible, with its most recent event rewarding players with a free Candy Cane.

To qualify for this reward, you must play a few games with your friends while the event is live in the battle royale title. You can refer to the following article for a comprehensive overview of the new event and a detailed guide to obtaining its mythic reward.

A detailed guide to getting free Candy Cane in Free Fire MAX

The new Candy Cane event began on January 7, 2023, and will remain active until January 11, 2023, for players to collect its reward upon completion. Interestingly, the new event only has a single requirement, i.e., to play five matches with your friends to obtain this cosmetic for free.

You only have to play five matches with your friends to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

In terms of game modes, there are no restrictions for this event, which means you're free to play matches in any mode to obtain this reward. You can easily play five matches with friends in less than a day to claim your free Candy Cane.

Considering that mythic skins generally cost 499 diamonds or more in the game's store, this event presents an incredible opportunity for players.

Steps to collect free Candy Cane from the new Free Fire MAX event

You can follow the instructions given below to obtain rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event:

Play a desired game mode with your friends to complete the requirements (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open up Free Fire MAX and play the required number of matches with your friends to meet the event requirements.

Step 2: Once you have successfully played five matches, you can access the Events tab by clicking on the calendar icon and then opening up the Winterlands: Subzero section.

Select the Free Candy Cane tab from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Free Candy Cane tab from the menu on the left. You must then click on the Claim button beside the Candy Cane reward to obtain your reward.

Your newly acquired melee weapon skin can be equipped from the weapon section. Seeing as this reward is relatively easy to obtain, you should not miss out on the opportunity to obtain a mythic melee weapon skin when it's available for free.

Other available events in Free Fire MAX

A number of other events are accessible in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Interested players can participate in several ongoing Free Fire MAX events to get attractive rewards. Decorate the Stage is a great ongoing event, which offers the Rocker Stud Bundle for free.

You can also compete in the Jump ‘N’ Blast game mode to receive a free grenade skin. It should be noted that both of these events will conclude very soon. The countdown to the upcoming patch is also accessible, where you can sign in daily until January 11, 2023, to receive free gun crates and other rewards.

More rewards are expected to be added in the coming days as the upcoming OB38 update is scheduled to go live on January 11, 2023.

