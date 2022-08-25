How to get free characters in Free Fire?

Over the years, characters and their abilities have become one of the fundamental aspects in shaping Free Fire’s gameplay. Players previously had to purchase these characters using diamonds. Unfortunately, a large section of users missed out on a few good characters, and the overall experience in the Garena title was not balanced.

After the Free Fire OB34 update, which went live in March this year, Garena incorporated a new Link system where gamers can get in-game characters for free. This has changed the entire course of the battle royale title, at least when it comes to these characters.

Players can now spend diamonds to purchase the characters as usual. At the same time, they also have the option to grind through the mission to unlock them.

Read through for a detailed guide on the Link system in Free Fire.

Players can get free characters in Free Fire MAX

Although the Link system can appear to be complicated initially, this is not the case. Users are essentially required to browse through the character section and link a character of their choice.

However, only one character can be selected at a time, while the option to switch between them is always open with a cooldown time of 24 hours. Once the selection is made, gamers have two possible ways to earn the Link progress - playing matches or using gold.

Once the progress reaches the maximum, they will receive the credits (Image via Garena)

Users cannot unlock the character in a single day as the developers have set a few daily restrictions. For instance, gamers can exchange 200 gold for 100 Link progress only five times daily. However, the limit on earning progress from matches is set at 1500.

Once the players have accumulated 13500 Link progress, they will receive the character for free.

If they earn the highest possible progress daily, they will get the character for free every other week. However, this does require a decent amount of investment in terms of time.

Steps to unlock a character for free

Players may follow the instructions given below to unlock the characters for free:

Step 1: They should open the character section in Free Fire MAX and then click on the Link option in the top right corner.

A long list of available characters will appear on the screen.

Select the preferred character from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers should select the character of their preference. A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking them to confirm the selection.

Once they have confirmed the selection, players cannot change it for the next 24 hours (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the selection is made, users can start earning Link progress by playing matches or exchanging gold.

They will receive the character as soon as the progress reaches 13500. It is important to note that users can switch between the characters, while players will save their progress for that particular character.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so players from the country should not play the battle royale title. They can use the same system in the MAX version, which is not among the suspended applications.

