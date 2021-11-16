How to get free characters in Free Fire MAX

To choose from the wide range of characters offered by Free Fire MAX, players need to have enough gold coins/diamonds, the premium in-game currency.

Currently, the Top Up event is live in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Users can top up 100 diamonds and receive the brand new character, Otho, for free. Today is the last day of the event, so they should hurry up!

How to get Free Fire MAX characters for free

Here are three popular ways to receive free Free Fire MAX characters:

1) Top Up events

Free Fire MAX usually comes up with top-up events when they release a new character. Gamers have to purchase a given set of diamonds, allowing them to claim the character free of cost. They can then use the diamonds purchased on other in-game cosmetics offered by the game.

2) In-game events

Garena has collaborated with Amazon Prime to give free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire MAX hosts various in-game events from time to time that allows players to win characters for free. One prominent example is the Amazon Prime partnership that commenced in August 2021 and will continue until February 2022. It enables users to claim not one but two Free Fire MAX characters for free.

3) Topping up diamonds for free

Players can earn money through surveys (Image via Poll Pay)

Players can head over to GPT (Get-paid-to) applications and websites to fill out surveys and take part in quizzes to win prizes. They can then withdraw the cash won and use it to purchase diamonds, which can be used to obtain characters.

Mobile gamers can also follow popular streamers on YouTube as they often give away diamonds as rewards.

Note: Players must be very mindful of fraudulent diamond generator websites, as using such sites to get free diamonds might result in a ban.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and is meant for beginners. Since preferences are subjective, it reflects the opinion of the author.

