How to get free characters in Garena Free Fire for Ranked mode (2022)

Garena Free Fire characters significantly affect players' gameplay. Hence, they must choose their characters carefully, notably before entering challenging Ranked matches. Premium characters such as Alok, K, Dimitri, Wukong, etc., are highly useful in these types of matches.

Without proper guidance, users may have to spend diamonds (in-game currency) on these characters, though the same can be unlocked for free.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players must not play the same title. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead.

A step-by-step guide to unlocking characters in Free Fire for free in 2022

Characters in Free Fire can be acquired for free using the Link system. This feature was introduced in the OB33 update and is highly appreciated in the community.

Simply follow the steps below to link a character and then enable the claim option:

Step 1: Log into Free Fire and go to the Character section from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Users should see the Link option at the top. Tap on it to enter the link system panel.

Users should select the foremost character first (Image via Garena)

Step 3: There will be a plus icon in the middle. Tap on it to select the desired character for linking.

Note: The character cannot be changed for 24 hours once linked, so players should be sure about the character they choose.

Limit of earning progress points will reset every 24 hours (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After linking the character successfully, users will now have to grab the link progress points to enable the 'Claim' button. For each linked character, a total of 13,500 progress points are required. These points can be accumulated via two methods:

By playing matches By using gold coins

A maximum of 1500 points can be accumulated by playing matches and 500 points by exchanging gold coins daily. Thus, 2000 points can be piled up every day. In short, users must play the battle royale title for quite a long time to claim a character in just a week for free. However, they should note that to earn 500 points using the method involving gold coins, a pretty considerable amount of gold coins will need to be spent:

100 points - 200 gold

100 points - 400 gold

100 points - 600 gold

100 points - 1000 gold

100 points - 1500 gold

Thus, a minimum of 3700 gold coins are needed to earn 500 points daily.

Claimed characters are permanent (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Lastly, once the progress bar is filled (13,500 points achieved), users will be able to spot a Claim button in the bottom-right corner. Click on it to instantly claim the character.

List of the best characters to unlock earlier for Ranked modes

Mobile gamers must showcase survival to boost their ranks quickly. The following characters are the top-rated ones for the Ranked mode.

K

Alok

Leon

Dimitri

Wukong

Skyler

Luqueta

Gamers can prioritize these characters and unlock them first using the explained procedure.

Note: This system for earning free characters may not currently be available on specific Free Fire servers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far