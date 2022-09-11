How to get free Come and Dance emote and SVD Sound Crafter in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena releases a new top-up event in Free Fire MAX to entice gamers to acquire the premium currency regularly. These are generally added as soon as the previous one ends. Hence, users can avail of the additional offers on almost every top-up.

After the conclusion of the Instinct Bandana Top-Up on the Indian server, Garena has come up with Come & Dance Top-Up event. It allows gamers to receive a free gun skin and an emote.

Garena releases Come & Dance Top-Up in Free Fire MAX

The Come & Dance is a new top-up event that kicked off on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on 11 September 2022 and, like other events, will be available for a few days. Gamers have time until 16 September 2022 to fulfill the requirements and attain the rewards.

The developers have slightly lowered the top-up requirement for the ongoing event compared to the previous ones. Users only have to acquire 300 diamonds to attain both rewards.

The items and their corresponding requirements are as follows:

The preview of two rewards in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free SVD – Sound Crafter

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive a free Come and Dance emote

The two requirements are cumulative; hence, if gamers purchase 100 diamonds, their progress will be counted. Consequently, individuals can acquire 300 diamonds to net both items for free.

The rewards in the top-up event are considered free as they do not need to spend the purchased diamonds to earn the rewards.

Steps to get rewards from the Free Fire MAX top-up event

Gamers can quickly purchase the diamonds and then collect the rewards from the events tab to collect the rewards from the events. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: After accessing their account in Free Fire MAX, individuals can open the top-up center within the game by clicking on the ‘+’ option on the top side.

It is one of the easiest and quickest ways for gamers to get their hands on premium in-game currency.

Step 2: Several available diamond packs will appear on the screen, and gamers can select one of the following options

The price of diamonds will vary depending on the server (Image via Garena)

100 diamonds: ₹80

310 diamonds: ₹250

520 diamonds: ₹400

1060 diamonds: ₹800

2180 diamonds: ₹1600

5600 diamonds: ₹4000

Individuals only need to acquire a diamond pack of 310 diamonds to fulfill the top-up threshold.

Step 3: After the payment is complete, diamonds will be credited to the account soon.

Once the in-game currency is reflected, Free Fire MAX players can manually collect the rewards from the event section.

Click the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They can select Come & Dance Top-Up section under the events tab. Subsequently, gamers can click the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

Step 5: Users can equip the gun skin from the weapon section and emote through the vault.

If players were to purchase both the items through the store, it would have cost them a few hundred diamonds, if not thousands. Thus, this top-up event certainly provides a good set of rewards to gamers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen