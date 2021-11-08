How to get free Craftland room card in Free Fire this week

Now that Diwali is over, players can indulge in the After Party event in Free Fire. The event commenced on 5 November 2021 and will draw to a close on 11 November 2021.

Players can enjoy Craftland matches with their friends using a room card (Image via Free Fire)

By taking part in the After Party event, players can stand a chance to win loot crates and a room card. Free Fire gamers can create their own room and enjoy customized Craftland matches using a room card.

How to get a room card in Free Fire’s After Party event?

List of missions that players have to complete to win tokens (Image via Free Fire)

The After Party event in Free Fire is all about collecting tokens and exchanging them for exciting rewards. Players can collect tokens by completing the various tasks assigned to them. Here are the missions that players will have to successfully complete:

Players will get one Prize Token upon killing an enemy.

Users can play a Clash Squad ranked match to win a Prize Token

They will have to play three matches with their friend to win another Prize Token

Players will have to win a match to receive the final Prize Token

List of rewards that players can win in the After Party event (Image via Free Fire)

After acquiring the necessary tokens, players can then exchange them for rewards. The rewards that players can win are:

Craftland Room Card (1 Match) worth 10 Prize Tokens (Maximum two times)

1 Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate worth 5 Prize Tokens (Maximum three times)

1 Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate worth 5 Prize Tokens (Maximum three times)

1 Gold Royale Voucher worth 3 Prize Tokens (Maximum five times)

Players need to head over to the Events category after opening Free Fire. They can find the After Party section in the Celebrate Diwali section of the game. Once players have acquired the tokens, they can exchange it for the rewards mentioned above.

Edited by Siddharth Satish