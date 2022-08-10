How to get free Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, and Incubator vouchers in Free Fire MAX

Events in Free Fire MAX have proven to be one of the best ways for players to obtain free items in the game. Players often participate in these in-game events as they can obtain many items simply by completing a few tasks.

The M4A1 is one of the most popular guns in Free Fire MAX, and Garena has now launched an entire event centered on the weapon. After completing the various objectives in the event, players will obtain several vouchers at no cost.

Here is the event through which gamers can get the free vouchers (Image via Garena)

"Master the M4A1" is the latest event in Free Fire MAX. It began today, 10 August, and will run until 16 August.

In this event, players must record a certain number of kills with the M4A1 to receive the rewards in their accounts.

Here is a rundown of the particulars of the event:

Use M4A1 to kill one enemy: Weapon Royale Voucher (Valid till 30 September)

Use M4A1 to kill three enemies: Cube Fragment

Use M4A1 to kill five enemies: Diamond Royale Voucher (Valid till 30 September)

Use M4A1 to kill seven enemies: Incubator Voucher (Valid till 30 September)

Players will have an easier time completing the missions in the Clash Squad game mode since they can get the M4A1 without any effort. It will take a lot of time to accomplish the same in the Battle Royale game mode since players will have to search extensively for the weapon.

Steps to claim rewards from the Master the M4A1 event in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards from the Master the M4A1 event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players should boot up the game on their devices and head over to the Event section.

Click here to reach the 'Events' section in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must then click on the '5th Anniversary' option and select the 'Master the M4A1' event. Different rewards from the event will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Players can tap on the 'Claim' button beside the vouchers to obtain them in Free Fire MAX. The vouchers can later be used in the respective Luck Royales.

How to use the vouchers

To use the vouchers earned from the event, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Players can navigate to the 'Luck Royale' section by clicking on its icon on the main lobby screen.

Tap on the 'Luck Royale' icon on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can then select the respective Luck Royale (Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale, or Incubator).

Use the vouchers to make spins in the Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can make a spin by using the vouchers received from the event to get the free rewards.

Spins in the Luck Royale usually cost diamonds, so players should not miss out on the opportunity to get vouchers from the Master the M4A1 event and make free spins.

