How to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX? Best methods, things to avoid, and more

There's a growing demand for diamonds as the Free Fire MAX cosmetic line continues to grow. Almost every other day, the developers introduce a new event with appealing rewards that require premium in-game currency.

Since not every gamer always has the resources to continue purchasing virtual currency, they search for free alternatives. Fortunately, a handful of legitimate options can provide premium in-game currency free of cost.

Best methods to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Advance Server (Bug reporting)

Users can report bugs to receive diamonds (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Advance Server is a particular client that Garena releases before every official update. This client allows individuals to try out the game's upcoming features and provide input to ensure only the best content is released with the patch.

However, the developers also run a bounty hunting program, where users can report apparent bugs and glitches and receive additional rewards. They will have to report these through the official website to earn diamonds on their global account.

Gamers must provide details like the device, clips, supporting images, and more. However, the main challenge for the users is getting access to the client since it only holds a limited number of users.

Redeem codes

Redeem codes can also provide diamonds (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are 12/16 character codes required to be redeemed through the official Rewards Redemption Site. These are released on special occasions like esports events and remain active for a limited period.

Sometimes, these redeem codes also include diamonds as a reward, enabling individuals to get their hands on the premium in-game currency. However, some server restrictions exist as these codes cannot be used globally.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards has more than five crore installations (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is the most effective way to get free diamonds inside Free Fire MAX. It is extensively employed by thousands of players and is pretty easy to utilize.

Once individuals are done setting up their accounts on the application, they receive surveys, which they can answer to get their hands on Google Play Credits. These credits can then be used to purchase diamonds in the game.

Apart from regular top-ups, gamers can also use these credits on Special Air Drops to get a better value on their purchase. Weekly membership could prove to be a great option as well.

Note: The methods mentioned earlier reflect the writer's opinion.

Things to avoid while looking for free diamonds

Using third-party applications can get you banned from the game (Image via Garena)

Apart from the methods mentioned earlier, users have several other methods to earn free diamonds. In any case, players should avoid going down the wrong track, including the use of mods, hacks, and any other third-party tools.

There are reasons behind this. First, these never work in reality, as the in-game data currency is stored on the server, not the client. Additionally, using a third party goes against the terms of service of Free Fire, and the developers will ban all accounts found guilty of this offense.

It is always better for players to keep their accounts safe rather than be sorry, as most of the bans are permanent and have not been reverted. Thus, gamers should never tred down the wrong route as these can lead to their hard-earned progress down the drain.

Poll : 0 votes