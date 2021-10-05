How to get free diamonds to purchase the Chrono character in Free Fire

Since the release of Chrono in late 2020, it has remained one of the most popular characters with an active ability in Free Fire. Although the Time Turner ability has been nerfed multiple times, the character is still used by both competitive and casual players alike.

Time Turner deploys a force field on its activation that protects players from enemies by blocking 600 damage. The additional perk of this force field is that users can continue firing on their opponents from within. Furthermore, the ability increases the players’ movement speed by 10% at the maximum level. The duration of these effects is 5 seconds and there is a 220 second cooldown to this ability.

As a result of how strong he is, Chrono is priced at 599 diamonds, which is a significant sum for many users as this currency can only be acquired with real money. Players have been searching for alternatives to get the character due to the high cost of diamonds.

Obtaining free diamonds to get the Chrono character in Free Fire

Users can first earn free diamonds and later utilize them to purchase Chrono. One of the best ways to get the in-game currency in Free Fire is through Google Opinion Rewards.

Initially, players have to set up their profile by providing basic information like their location, age, gender, and more. Afterwards, users will be sent surveys, and if they answer them, they will receive Google Play credits. The frequency of getting these surveys and rewards for each of them will vary depending on the users.

Users can collect the required credits for a top-up with Free Fire and then utilize the diamonds to purchase the Chrono character from the store.

Special Airdrops provide higher value to the users (Image via Free Fire)

However, players will be able to get the character even more quickly if they wait for the Special Airdrops. This essentially provides users with diamonds alongside several other items such as skins, crates, vouchers and more at just a fraction of the original cost. This provides considerably higher value.

Steps to purchase Chrono in Free Fire

Step 1: You should open the store in Free Fire and then select the character section.

Select the Chrono character in the store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, select Chrono from the list and then tap on the purchase button.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm the purchase. Once it has been confirmed, the diamonds will be deducted and you will receive the character.

