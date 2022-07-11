How to get free Digital Disco Hair and Digital Core by collecting tokens in Free Fire MAX

As part of the regular events that Garena brings to Free Fire MAX, the developers have queued up the Battle in Style campaign for gamers. Since the conclusion of the Rampage event, users have been looking forward to a new event for tokens and other rewards.

Garena has released a calendar providing a comprehensive overview of the activities and rewards lined up for gamers prior to the update on July 20, 2022. Players can expect rewards like multiple skins, emotes, and other items to be made available after the new patch.

Currently, Digital Disco Hair and several other items are up for grabs in one of the sub-events. Gamers can read through for a detailed guide around the same.

How to get Digital Disco Hair in Free Fire MAX

To get the Digital Disco Hair and Digital Core in Free Fire MAX, gamers first have to complete a bunch of daily missions to collect unique Fun Tokens. After collecting enough tokens, players can exchange them for a given set of rewards.

Missions to collect tokens (Image via Garena)

The 'Complete Daily Mission & Exchange Tokens For Rewards' section of the event kicked off on July 11, 2022, and will remain available to gamers until July 19, 2022. The missions that are currently available are listed below:

Play one game – 1x Fun Token

Kill enemies eight times – 1x Fun Token

Play three matches with friends – 1x Fun Token

Get Booyah twice in a Clash Squad match – 1x Fun Token

Get Booyah once in a Battle Royale match – 1x Fun Token

The rewards that are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Once gamers have collected enough tokens, they can exchange these for several rewards. The items that are up for grabs are:

Digital Disco Hair – 15x Fun Tokens (Exchange available one time)

1x Craftland Room Card (Time Limit: 1 hour) – 5x Fun Tokens (Exchange available three times)

Digital Core – 5x Fun Tokens (Exchange available three times)

Random Loadout Loot Crate – 1x Fun Token (Exchange available 15 times)

Steps to collect the rewards

Users can follow these steps to get the rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players should first complete the given mission set before accessing the event tab. Next, they should select the 'Claim Rewards' section in the 'Battle in Style' tab.

They can collect the tokens and exchange them from the same section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players may now collect the tokens from the Collect Tokens tab.

Step 3: After collecting the required Fun Tokens, these can be traded through the 'Exchange Tokens' section.

Although the prizes may not seem spectacular, the challenges are fairly simple, allowing users to complete them while casually playing Free Fire MAX.

Other events

Battle in Style calendar in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

A few other key events as part of the 'Battle in Style' event in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

July 11 to July 20 – Player Report Web Event

July 15 to July 19 - Level Up Your CS Rank

July 20 – New Updates Login Rewards

Fans can expect more events to follow after the patch has been released.

