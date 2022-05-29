How to get free DJ Alok, Chrono and Skyler in Free Fire MAX after OB34 update (India server)

Obviously, characters play an essential role in Free Fire MAX with their unique abilities helping players at every stage of the match. Furthermore, providing them for free has undoubtedly leveled the playing field, with even non-paying gamers having the option to acquire premium characters free of cost.

Prior to the OB34 update on the Indian server, characters were made available for free via the event. However, the most recent update includes the much-awaited Link System. Currently, both alternatives are available to players, and this article presents a detailed guide for the same.

How to get Skyler, Alok, Chrono, and other characters for free in Free Fire MAX from Link System

Link System

The Link System, which was added to the Indian server after the recent Free Fire MAX OB34 update, makes obtaining the character for free even more straightforward. This option is accessible in the top right corner of the character section.

After clicking on it, players must select the character that they wish to acquire. It is essential that individuals only link one character at a time and that they should not switch to a new character for up to 24 hours.

Subsequently, players should complete the Link progress by playing in any mode (excluding custom rooms and the training island) in Free Fire or by spending gold to do so quickly. The developers have also imposed daily progress restrictions, so it will be a few days before they can earn the reward.

Once it reaches 13500 link progress, the character becomes available for free. Furthermore, this progress will be saved and will continue moving forward even if the connected character changes.

Steps to access

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, tap on the ‘Character’ icon located on the left side.

Step 2: Users must then tap on the ‘Link’ at the top of the screen.

Gamers can then select the desired character they want to unlock (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, individuals may select the character they want to unlock for free.

Link Token

Players must complete different missions in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The event offering free characters has been running in Free Fire MAX since 24 March, 2022. Essentially, players will need to complete daily missions to collect the Link Token. These tasks include playing the battle royale title for a given duration, participating in a particular number of matches, eliminating opponents, and more.

Users can exchange 100 tokens for the Character Choice crate and then open this from the vault tab to receive Skyler, Alok, Chrono, and other characters free of cost.

However, it is essential to note that Garena will discontinue the output of these tokens and their redemption on 7 June, 2022. Consequently, all the tokens kept in their inventory will be rendered invalid, and gamers must strive to complete their progress. Following this, users will have to rely only on the Link System to get the character for free.

Steps to access

Claim the loot box and then choose the required character (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users can open the Redeem Free Character tab in Free Fire MAX and click the claim button beside the token after completing the missions.

Step 2: Subsequently, they can exchange the tokens for a Character Choice crate. They can open this through the vault to receive the character.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, users should not play the battle royale title. Instead, they can play on the MAX version.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S