How to get free Duke Swallowtail AWM skin in Free Fire MAX on Indian server

Gun skins are some of the most attractive accessories in Free Fire MAX that can be purchased by spending diamonds. They not only make the guns look fancy but also improve their performance.

Now that Holi celebrations are underway in the battle royale game, one of the events is offering free gun skins to players. To claim these cosmetics, they will have to log into the game.

Free Fire MAX: Legendary & Theme Gun Skins trial event

The Legendary & Theme Gun Trial event commenced on 9 March and will end on 13 March. The event offers a wide range of gun skins for free temporarily.

Once players log in for a specific number of days, they will be able to claim the gun skin free of cost. Since most gun skins cost 40 diamonds, this event allows mobile gamers to test out the abilities of the weapon skins without purchasing them.

AWM – Duke Swallowtail

The Duke Swallowtail is one of the popular gun skins in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The AWM is one of the best sniper rifles in Free Fire MAX. After equipping it with the Duke Swallowtail skin, the rate of fire and magazine of the firearm increases. The only disadvantage is that reload speed gets reduced.

Players can claim the above skin for free by logging into the game for three consecutive days until 13 March. They can only use the Duke Swallowtail for seven days.

How to claim AWM – Duke Swallowtail?

Gamers are being offered quite a few exciting gun skins that they can claim (Image via Garena)

Users will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They will have to open Free Fire MAX and select the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Players must head to the Daily Login – 1 event under the Happy Holi 2022 section.

Step 3: They may tap on the Claim button beside the available gun skins.

Edited by Ravi Iyer