How to get free Eagle Prey Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

It is raining rewards for Free Fire MAX's Indian players, with the developers rolling out multiple events as part of the Light Fest. Garena has revealed quite a few events and rewards for the Indian server, with many more lined up for the month of October.

The developers recently incorporated a new playtime event into the battle royale title to keep players engaged. It kicked off on October 8 and has a relatively short duration of just two days, as it is scheduled to end on October 9 2022.

Read through for a detailed overview of the latest event in Garena's popular battle royale title.

Free Eagle Prey Loot Box skin available in Free Fire MAX

Interested players only have to play Free Fire MAX for a total duration of 60 minutes across two days to obtain the free Eagle Prey Loot Box skin. Fortunately, this requirement is not as challenging as winning a particular number of games or earning frags, and should be relatively easy to complete.

Simply playing a few battle royale matches will be enough to complete this objective. The event will run for two days, making the rewards more accessible for the entire community.

Step to get a free Eagle Prey Loot Box

After you have completed the given task of playing the game for the specified duration of time, you can collect the rewards from the Events section. Follow the steps given below to collect the exclusive loot box skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: You must first access your account in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the Calendar icon.

You can click the Claim button to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, open the Light Fest tab and select the Free Eagle Loot Box section from the menu.

Step 3: Click the Claim button to receive the given loot box skin.

You may now equip the loot box from the vault section of Free Fire MAX. Players should not miss this opportunity to get a free Mythic loot box since it normally costs at least a few hundred diamonds to purchase from the store.

Other Light Fest events

Login for Backpack

Golden Eagle Backpack skin is available for free in Login for Backpack event (Image via Garena)

As implied by the event’s name, you only have to login to Free Fire MAX for a particular number of days to obtain the event's rewards. The items up for grabs include the Golden Eagle Backpack, alongside multiple other vouchers. This event started for the Indian server on 7 October and will only be active until 13 October 2022.

Gather the Light

Gather the Light event provides a long list of freebies, including gun skin and more (Image via Garena)

Gather the Light is a more comprehensive event available in the game. It requires players to collect special Light Tokens from multiple avenues, including Daily and Team Missions. Subsequently, you can trade these special tokens for a variety of rewards, like permanent gun skins, pets, costume bundles, emotes, and more.

This event started on 7 October and will be available throughout the month until 28 October 2022. In addition to the items mentioned earlier, a number of other items, such as melee weapon skins and vouchers, are also available in the event's Exchange Store.

