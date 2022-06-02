How to get free Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX in India (June 2022)

Free Fire MAX has found a dedicated playerbase ever since its launch in late September last year. Many Free Fire fans have already switched to the MAX variant to experience the enhanced graphics and a few exclusive features of Garena's popular battle royale shooter.

However, with the exception of a few dissimilarities, both Free Fire and its MAX version are essentially the same when it comes to in-game content. One can find and acquire their favorite collectibles in either game, and the same item will automatically become available in the other title as well.

Like other in-game features, the Elite Pass is also a part of both games, and players can claim several rewards by completing missions. However, they will have to unlock the Elite Pass (or Elite Bundle) before pursuing the required tasks in either Free Fire or Free Fire MAX.

Elite Pass Season 49 is now available in Garena Free Fire MAX

Elite Pass - Swordsoul Reality (Image via Garena)

Fans who have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the new Elite Pass can rejoice as the same has been launched in Free Fire MAX. Following the precedent set by previous iterations, the Elite Pass Season 49, having launched on 1 June, will remain active till the end of this month, i.e., 30 June.

Players should hurry if they are thinking about purchasing the Season 49 Elite Pass or Bundle. The price of the monthly Elite Pass is 499 diamonds, but the Elite Bundle will cost 999 diamonds and will provide additional perks.

How can Garena Free Fire MAX users claim the Elite Pass for free in June 2022

One can try various well-known methods to claim free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most of the items available in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant are obtainable via diamonds, which one can only buy using real money. However, not every player can afford to top-up diamonds and purchase an Elite Pass.

There are plenty of legitimate ways to top-up diamonds without paying any real money. Players can use Google Play gift cards or any other form of freely acquired virtual currency to get diamonds in the MAX variant.

Here are some of the well-known methods to acquire diamonds for free:

Google Opinion Rewards: Google Opinion Rewards is a survey app by the tech giant that allows almost everyone to acquire free credits that can be used in the Google Play Store. One will have to answer surveys based on their travel history, recent searches on Google, or around random topics. After completing each survey, users can claim Google Play Balance, which they can use in the game to acquire free diamonds. GPT apps and websites: Like the previous method, several well-known GPT (get-paid-to) apps like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, etc., grant gift rewards for various platforms, including the Play Store and iTunes. One can participate in surveys or complete certain tasks to collect gift cards and free money, which can then be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX. Booyah events: Some events featured on Garena's Booyah app are another way to earn free diamonds. Players need to watch Free Fire/FF MAX content to reach their goal and get diamond rewards. Redemption codes: Like various other collectibles, there are specific codes for diamonds that users can redeem from Garena's rewards redemption website.

How can players purchase the Elite Pass? (Image via Garena)

Once players collect enough diamonds, they can open the Free Fire MAX app and tap on the Elite Pass icon in the main screen lobby. After opening the Elite Pass section, users should tap on 'Upgrade' to make the purchase.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far