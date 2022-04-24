How to get free Emerald Basher skin in Free Fire today: Ramadan weekend mission rewards

To celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ramadan, Free Fire has come up with a vast range of events that gamers can enjoy. Many of these events allow them to claim exciting rewards free of cost.

The entire Ramadan event calendar (Image via Garena)

The Ramadan events first started rolling out on 18 April. Many are currently up and running, and the following are yet to be introduced:

Daily Missions – 4 (30 April – 8 May)

Login for Blooming Falcon Pet Skin (3 May – 5 May)

Weekend Mission – 1 (23 April – 24 April)

Weekend Mission – 2 (30 April – 1 May)

Weekend Mission – 3 (7 May – 8 May)

Stamp Collection (26 April – 8 May)

Hidden Logo (30 April – 8 May)

Ramadan check-in (30 April – 8 May)

Free Fire: Ramadan Weekend Mission 1

Ramadan Weekend Mission 1 commenced yesterday, 23 April. As always, users get a list of missions that unlock rewards upon completion, which they can then claim for free.

Ramadan Weekend Mission 1 is available for a total of three days (Image via Garena)

Here are the missions that players must complete and their respective rewards:

Booyah three times in Clash Squad Mode: Emerald Basher Reach top three in Battle Royale mode: The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate Play for 40 minutes: Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate Play for 80 minutes: Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Mobile gamers have time until tomorrow, 25 April, to complete the challenges given above and claim the rewards.

How to claim Emerald Basher skin in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to acquire the Emerald Basher skin in Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Under the Ramadan 2022 tab, gamers should head to the Weekend Mission section.

Step 3: If they have completed the first mission, i.e., win three matches in the Clash Squad mode, they can tap on the Claim button beside the Emerald Basher skin to acquire it.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

