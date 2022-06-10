How to get free emotes and bundles in Free Fire and FF MAX in June 2022

Emotes and bundles are undoubtedly the most popular in-game items in both Free Fire and FF MAX. A significant number of players have their sights set on obtaining them, and as a result, they are continuously on the lookout for all new emotes and bundles in the game that the developers roll out.

In most instances, a substantial number of items launched into the game cost diamonds, which must be purchased with real money. Many players do not want to spend real money in the game to obtain diamonds, which is why they look for free alternatives.

Fortunately, they can use various methods to receive free emotes and bundles in the game. The following section provides information on how to do it in Free Fire and FF MAX.

Note: The methods listed below are based on the writer's opinion and the choice of the users may vary.

How players can get free emotes and bundles in Free Fire and FF MAX

Events

This is one of the bundles that developers offered in an event (Image via Garena)

In both Free Fire and FF MAX, events take place on a consistent basis. Developers generally introduce new ones as part of special festivals, collaborations, and other activities. Participating in them only demands players to put in a little effort to complete the simple tasks that are set by developers.

After fulfilling all the requirements set by the developers, players can avail tons of unique in-game rewards through the events. Sometimes, even emotes and bundles are available as one of the incentives for the community to acquire.

Top-up

Players can easily get emotes for free via the top-up bonuses (Image via Sportskeeda)

Garena also occasionally offers top-up benefits, and these essentially give away free rewards after individuals purchase a given number of diamonds. Although players must spend real money while buying the currency, the bonuses offered are technically free.

For example, the ongoing Demonic Grin Top II features a loot box and gloo wall skin. Players can acquire both after buying 300 diamonds in the game.

Therefore, individuals seeking emotes and bundles can wait for them to be provided as a bonus.

Booyah app

Exciting rewards get featured on the Booyah app (Image via Google Play Store)

Booyah is an application developed by Garena for gaming content, with more than 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The app rewards players with many items such as gift cards and more after completing the specified requirements.

Players can download the app and complete the requirements to earn different rewards at no cost. However, it is essential to note that players will have to link their Free Fire / FF MAX accounts to Booyah to become eligible for the different rewards.

Redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption site for Free Fire redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes are the final method on this list and have recently become quite popular in the community. Many players look out for them as they are easy to use and require less effort than most of the other methods.

All codes made available by the developers have an expiry date, and they only function for the players on the servers they are released for. After finding a working code, players must visit the Rewards Redemption site to claim the rewards.

Readers can find all of the latest codes by clicking here.

Note: These are the general methods that players can look out for. Apart from this, the developers keep coming up with new ways to provide the community with free rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far