How to get Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code to play OB34 version

With every new Free Fire Advance Server's release, the Activation Code quickly becomes a point of conversation in the community. It is a special single-time use code that users need to enter when launching the client.

Now that the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server is open and accessible for download, gamers are searching for the Activation Code to get a first-hand experience of the new features themselves. The only option available is to register on the website.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and due to these restrictions, gamers are advised not to play the title. They may engage in the MAX version, which was not among the banned applications.

Obtaining Activation Code for Free Fire OB34 Advance Server

Players may follow these instructions to stand a chance to get an Activation Code for Free Fire OB34 Advance Server.

Step 1: Open the Advance Server website on any preferred web browser. Players can also utilize this link to visit the official website directly in the event of any confusion.

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, gamers will be asked to sign up through Facebook or Google. They can click on the desired option and proceed.

Step 3: Once individuals have signed in, they will likely be asked to set up their profiles by providing a few details. They can finally click the join now button to complete the process.

Selected users will receive the Activation Code along with the APK download option. They can copy the code and utilize it when prompted within the Advance Server.

Steps to download and install the Advance Server

Gamers may follow the steps outlined below after registering to download and install the Advance Server.

Step 1: They can start by clicking on the APK download button.

It is about 676 MB in size, and hence gamers should ensure they have sufficient space on their device before going ahead.

Step 2: After the download is complete, they may install the APK and open it.

Step 3: Individuals can sign in as a guest, and next, they will be asked to enter the Activation Code.

Once this is complete, players can enjoy testing new features until 23 May.

Note: Since there are only a limited number of slots accessible on this client, Activation Codes are not guaranteed for gamers even after registering.

