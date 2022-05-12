How to get Free Fire Advance Server OB34 APK and Activation code

With the release of the Advance Server, the countdown to the Free Fire OB34 upgrade has begun. The client has kept gamers buzzing upon its release as it acts as a testing ground for new features and enables gamers to provide input before these are rolled out with the actual update.

The Free Fire OB34 Advance Server will open today, and gamers can install the client through the APK offered on the official webpage. Although the file is accessible to all the users, only the selected players who have received the code can access it.

Note: The battle royale game Free Fire is banned in India. Therefore, players from the country should avoid playing it. They may play the MAX version since it was not among the restricted applications.

Steps to get Free Fire Advance Server OB34 APK and Activation Code

Garena has a webpage devoted to Advance Server, where users may register to acquire the Activation Code and the APK file for the latest client.

If users are unaware, for players to access the Advance Server, they will need a unique code, which they will have to input after booting the application for the first time. This is a single-time code that expires once it has been used.

Hence, players need to register to receive the code ahead of time. They may follow the steps outlined below to access it:

Step 1: Players can visit the Free Fire Advance Server website on any webpage. Gamers can also utilize this link to access it immediately.

Enter the details and submit the form (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, users must sign in using Facebook or Google. A new form will appear on the screen, asking them to fill in all the required details.

Step 3: Gamers can click the submit button. They may subsequently receive an Activation Code.

Gamers need to note that registration does not ensure a guaranteed slot. They may or may not receive an Activation Code.

The timeline for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Players may follow the steps given below to get the APK file:

Step 1: Gamers may access the webpage and sign in to the account they have used to register.

Step 2: Next, they must click the ‘Download APK’ button to get the latest file. Once the download is complete, they can toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option and install the APK.

Enter the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Open the application and enter the code to test the new features.

It is impossible to access the Advance Server without using the Activation Code, and hence only those users who have received one are advised to proceed ahead.

Edited by R. Elahi