How to get Free Fire Elite Pass for free in 2022: Best Android apps recommended

Elite Pass is the easiest and most cost-effective method for Free Fire players to obtain various cosmetic items. Generally, a pass contains a male and female outfit among skins for other items, including vehicles, surfboards, and backpacks.

The cost of the pass varies depending on the region, with players on the Indian server having to spend 499 diamonds on upgrading to the Elite Pass. In comparison, the Elite Bundle is priced at 999 diamonds. However, for non-spending users, purchasing the in-game currency is not an available option, and thus, they look for free alternatives.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should refrain from downloading or installing it.

Top 2 apps that players can use to get Elite Pass in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Google Play Store)

Free Fire players can easily rely on Google Opinion Rewards to get free diamonds for the Elite Pass. With more than 50 million installs and a rating of 4.5 stars, this application by Google is used all across the world.

Users should download the app and create a profile by answering a few simple questions about themselves. They will be sent short and simple surveys about their preferences, which users can complete to earn Google Play credits in exchange for their responses.

These credits may be used for in-app purchases. Given the difficulty of collecting credits for a regular top-up of 520 diamonds, they may rely on the Special Airdrop to acquire diamonds at a considerably lower price. These vary for players, but are relatively economical because they supply diamonds and a variety of other items for a fraction of the cost.

Once users have accumulated a sufficient number of diamonds, they may proceed ahead to purchase the Elite Pass within the game.

2) Booyah

The Booyah event (Image via Garena)

Meanwhile, Booyah is a video sharing platform developed and launched by Garena in May 2020. There are a variety of activities and events organized on the platform where players may participate to earn Free Fire items for free.

The list of items includes outfits, skins, characters, emotes, diamonds, gift cards and even diamonds and Elite Pass. Participation requirements vary depending on the event but generally involve watching videos, streams, uploading content, and more.

Users must have their Free Fire ID linked to their Booyah account to receive the prizes. However, it is essential to know that players are not guaranteed a particular reward. They can obtain any one item from the prize pool.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion, and gamers should go through the terms of service of each application before utilizing them.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan