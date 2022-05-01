×
Create
Notifications

How to get Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48: Price, rewards, theme, and more details

The new Free Fire Elite Pass (Image via Garena)
The new Free Fire Elite Pass (Image via Garena)
Aniket Thakkar
Aniket Thakkar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
visit
Modified May 01, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Feature

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 is finally here, marking the release of new themed cosmetics within the battle royale title. Players will not immediately obtain all the benefits, as they must complete a series of assigned tasks to collect badges or purchase these outright to get the rewards.

Passes have traditionally been the best way to purchase themed cosmetics when the value of diamonds is spent. Fortunately for them, a new pass is introduced to the game every month, regularly providing access to a unique collection of items.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. They may instead play the currently unbanned Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48: Price, theme, end date, and more

The current pass ends in 31 days(Image via Garena)
The current pass ends in 31 days(Image via Garena)

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 Checkered Nobility started on 1 May 2022 and will be active for the entire month before coming to a close on 31 May 2022. It features chess-themed outfits, skins, backpacks, surfboards and more.

Although players can get a set of items for free, these are relatively insignificant in contrast to the paid rewards. Gamers can upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. The price of the pass will vary depending on the server.

Rewards

Checkmate Dame Bundle is one of the most attractive bundles (Image via Garena)
Checkmate Dame Bundle is one of the most attractive bundles (Image via Garena)

Here are some featured rewards offered to the players as part of the pass:

  • 0 Badge: Tuk Tuk – Checkered King
  • 10 Badges: AN94 – Checkered Knight
  • 15 Badges: Checkmate Warrioress Top
  • 40 Badges: Checkmate General Top (free)
  • 50 Badges: Checkmate Dame Bundle
  • 80 Badges: VSS – Checkered Knight
  • 100 Badges: Knight Gleam Skyboard
  • 100 Badges: Checkmate T-Shirt (free)
  • 125 Badges: Grenade – Checkered King
  • 150 Badges: Board Gallop
  • 180 Badges: Evolution Stone
  • 200 Badges: Checkered King Backpack
  • 225 Badges: Checkmate Knight Bundle

Steps to upgrade the Free Fire Elite Pass

Step 1: First, individuals must sign in to their account and open the Elite Pass section.

Click the button below the required variant (Image via Garena)
Click the button below the required variant (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should subsequently click on the upgrade button. Players will be presented with two upgrade options, and they can click on the button below it.

Click the button to confirm the purchase (Image via Garena)
Click the button to confirm the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking users to confirm their purchase. Once gamers have confirmed the purchase, the diamonds will be debited and receive the pass.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is essential to understand that these purchases are mutually exclusive, and they may make just one of them.

Edited by Srijan Sen

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी