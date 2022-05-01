How to get Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48: Price, rewards, theme, and more details

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 is finally here, marking the release of new themed cosmetics within the battle royale title. Players will not immediately obtain all the benefits, as they must complete a series of assigned tasks to collect badges or purchase these outright to get the rewards.

Passes have traditionally been the best way to purchase themed cosmetics when the value of diamonds is spent. Fortunately for them, a new pass is introduced to the game every month, regularly providing access to a unique collection of items.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. They may instead play the currently unbanned Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48: Price, theme, end date, and more

The current pass ends in 31 days(Image via Garena)

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 Checkered Nobility started on 1 May 2022 and will be active for the entire month before coming to a close on 31 May 2022. It features chess-themed outfits, skins, backpacks, surfboards and more.

Although players can get a set of items for free, these are relatively insignificant in contrast to the paid rewards. Gamers can upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds. The price of the pass will vary depending on the server.

Rewards

Checkmate Dame Bundle is one of the most attractive bundles (Image via Garena)

Here are some featured rewards offered to the players as part of the pass:

0 Badge: Tuk Tuk – Checkered King

10 Badges: AN94 – Checkered Knight

15 Badges: Checkmate Warrioress Top

40 Badges: Checkmate General Top (free)

50 Badges: Checkmate Dame Bundle

80 Badges: VSS – Checkered Knight

100 Badges: Knight Gleam Skyboard

100 Badges: Checkmate T-Shirt (free)

125 Badges: Grenade – Checkered King

150 Badges: Board Gallop

180 Badges: Evolution Stone

200 Badges: Checkered King Backpack

225 Badges: Checkmate Knight Bundle

Steps to upgrade the Free Fire Elite Pass

Step 1: First, individuals must sign in to their account and open the Elite Pass section.

Click the button below the required variant (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should subsequently click on the upgrade button. Players will be presented with two upgrade options, and they can click on the button below it.

Click the button to confirm the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A dialog box will appear asking users to confirm their purchase. Once gamers have confirmed the purchase, the diamonds will be debited and receive the pass.

It is essential to understand that these purchases are mutually exclusive, and they may make just one of them.

