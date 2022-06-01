How to get Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49: Price, Bundles, and major rewards

Many Free Fire players heavily rely on Elite Pass to lay their hands on attractive and eye-catching items. These are released at the start of the month, and users have to accumulate badges through missions or by expending diamonds to receive the corresponding rewards.

The much-awaited Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 is now out and will be accessible for a month. Although players can get several rewards through the free version, the paid ones include bundles, gun skins, backpacks, and more. Thus, offering a much higher value.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, gamers can engage in the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49: Price, Bundles, and major rewards

The exclusive Cybersword Neon Bundle (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 is called Swordsoul Reality and kicked off on 1 June 2022. Gamers can start completing the missions to collect badges and earn the rewards by 30 June 2022.

In the same manner, as with all other seasons, users will be able to purchase different paid versions: Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. The former will cost them 499 diamonds, while the latter will need gamers to spend 999 diamonds.

Meanwhile, when it comes to costume bundles, individuals will be able to get two exclusive ones from the Free Fire Season 49 Elite Pass. The first Cybersword Neon Bundle will be available at 50 Badges and can be equipped with female characters. Second, the Cybersword Ember Bundle is for male characters and will be obtained once players have earned 225 Badges.

Apart from that, these are a few of the other major rewards featured in the new season of the Elite Pass:

At 0 Badges: Monster Truck – Skull Opera

At 15 Badges: Cyberblade Dan (Top)

At 30 Badges: Pink Façade Banner

At 80 Badges: Kingfisher – Neon Opera

At 100 Badges: Neon Opera Skyboard

At 125 Badges: SPAS12 – Neon Opera

At 135 Badges: Neon Façade Avatar

At 150 Badges: Robotic Opera Loot Box

At 180 Badges: Skull Opera Backpack

At 200 Badges: Cyberstage Facepaint

Steps to upgrade Elite Pass

Gamers can follow the instructions given below to upgrade their pass:

Click on the Fire Pass icon (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, users can open the Elite Pass section by clicking on the icon in the lobby.

Step 2: Next, they should click on the upgrade option, and they will be presented with two purchase options.

Purchase the required pass (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players must select their preferred one and confirm their purchase when a dialog box appears.

The diamonds will be deducted from the account and they will receive the pass. Gamers should make the selection carefully as they can only purchase one of them.

Is Elite Pass Season 49 worth it in Free Fire?

Cybersword Ember Bundle (Image via Garena)

Elite Pass is priced at 499 diamonds, which varies depending on the server. At this price, gamers have unlocked the doors to acquire two exciting bundles, which are far more valuable, and other cosmetics that even cost a few hundred diamonds.

Thus, users without tons of diamonds will undoubtedly find the Elite Pass a much better option.

Edited by R. Elahi