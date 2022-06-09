How to get Free Fire MAX diamonds with bonus rewards in June 2022

Gold and Diamond are the two primary currencies used in Free Fire MAX. The latter has a far higher worth than the former since it is essential to acquire most of the exclusive items that the developers incorporate into the game.

However, diamonds are not given away for free, and to purchase them, one must shell out actual money from their pocket. To motivate the community to perform the same, from time to time, Garena provides extra prizes on diamond purchases as a part of the various special top-up events.

Currently, Demonic Grin Top Up II is in the running, and users can gain a free legendary loot box alongside a rare Gloo Wall skin.

Note: Although the bonus rewards that get offered in the top-up events are free, users must spend real money to purchase the required number of diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

A step-by-step guide to getting Free Fire MAX diamonds with bonus rewards (June 2022)

The event will be available for a few more days (Image via Garena)

Demonic Grin Top Up II commenced on 6 June, and users will be able to access it until 11 June. The requirements that gamers should match for the event are:

Top-up 100 diamonds within the game: Red Death Loot Box (legendary)

Top-up 300 diamonds within the game: Gloo Wall – Demonic Grin

Here are the steps that gamers must follow to top-up diamonds for the event:

Step 1: Users should first open the Free Fire MAX application on their devices. Once the game is open, they can visit the in-game top-up center by clicking on the ‘Diamond’ icon.

Step 2: Subsequently, players will find different top-up options. They can accordingly select the required number of diamonds they wish to purchase.

The options offered by the developers within the game are:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

The payment can be completed to get the diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The payment can then be completed to acquire the in-game currency in Free Fire MAX.

Later, once the diamonds have been bought, gamers can proceed to claim the rewards manually. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: Players must go to the Demonic Grin Top Up II event in the game.

Go to the top-up event in Free Fire MAX and then claim the rewards for free (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should then press on the ‘Claim’ option next to the two different rewards to redeem them.

Step 3: Finally, users must visit the ‘Vault’ section within the battle royale title to equip both of the items.

Which top-up option should be selected to complete the event?

The in-game top-up center has several options (Image via Garena)

It will be a great option if users proceed to buy the INR 250 (310 diamonds) pack to complete the top-up event. Alternatively, another excellent choice that players can make is to buy INR 80 (100 diamonds) three times.

They can complete the top-up event using either of them, and the rewards can be received by following the steps mentioned above.

