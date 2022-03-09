How to get Free Fire MAX diamonds and claim free legendary emote and skin this week (March 2022)

Diamonds, the precious in-game currency of Free Fire MAX, are needed for various purposes. To encourage players to purchase them inside the game, the developers implement top-up events which reward users once they obtain a certain quantity of diamonds.

Following the recent Free Fire x Assassin's Creed collaboration, several events based on it have been incorporated into the game, one of which is the Assassin's Creed Top Up. It offers a legendary emote and a skin for free.

Note: Although the rewards from the top-up event are free, players will have to spend real money to buy the diamonds.

How to buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX to obtain legendary emote and skin for free

Today is the last day of the top-up event (Image via Garena)

Assassin's Creed Top Up began on 4 March and will expire today, 9 March. To receive the two free rewards, users must complete the top-up for a specific number of diamonds. Here are the specifics they must match:

1) Purchase 200 diamonds: Hunter's Blade

2) Purchase 500 diamonds: Creed Slay (emote)

Listed below is a simple guide players can follow to buy diamonds:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX, gamers must visit the in-game top-up center by clicking on the 'Diamond' icon.

Users must choose the desired number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Numerous options will then appear on the player's screen and they are as follows:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: Users can select the required option and proceed with the purchase using their preferred payment method.

After acquiring the diamonds, they can manually claim the two rewards from the event section of Free Fire MAX. Furthermore, players can also utilize top-up websites on the internet, such as Games Kharido, to purchase the in-game currency.

The event will end shortly. and users interested in the two aforementioned items should complete the procedure soon.

Edited by Siddharth Satish