How to get Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 47 in India: Diamond top-up and purchase guide

Elite Pass has evolved as one of the most popular ways for players to acquire a range of unique rewards in Free Fire MAX. Garena releases a new iteration of the pass every month, and Season 47 debuted in the battle royale game at the beginning of April.

Those who acquire the pass will be able to obtain items such as two costume bundles, skins, avatars, and more. The developers essentially provide two separate paid editions - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle, which can be obtained for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Free Fire MAX: Step-by-step guide to top-up diamonds and purchase of Elite Pass Season 47

1) Top-up diamonds

Indian users can follow these two methods to purchase diamonds for the Elite Pass Season 47:

In-game

In-game top-up can be completed by players (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX and press the ‘Diamond’ icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Subsequently, numerous top-up options will appear, and gamers can then select the required number they wish to purchase.

Step 3: Once the payment is completed, the diamonds will be credited to their in-game accounts.

Games Kharido

Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 1: Users can visit the Games Kharido website and sign in using either of two options – Facebook or Player ID.

Step 2: They must then enter the password of the Garena Prepaid Card into the text field.

Step 3: Lastly, gamers can press ‘Confirm’ to complete the procedure. The diamonds will soon be sent to them.

Note: Players must first purchase a Garena Prepaid Card to top-up diamonds via Games Kharido.

2) Purchasing Elite Pass Season 47 in Free Fire MAX

After getting diamonds from either of the two methods mentioned above, players can follow these steps to purchase the new Elite Pass:

Step 1: Individuals must press on the 'Elite Pass' icon on the main lobby screen of Free Fire MAX.

The desired version can be chosen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Season 47 Elite Pass will show up, and they can press the ‘Upgrade’ button. The two paid versions will appear, and the required one can then be selected.

Confirm the purchase to get the Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users can finally confirm the purchase to get the Elite Pass within the battle royale title.

Upon obtaining the pass, they can complete the missions to collect badges and earn the rewards.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan