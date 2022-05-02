How to get Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 48 for cheap in India

Each month, the Elite Pass is released in Garena Free Fire MAX, bringing a variety of cosmetics ranging from attractive outfits to skins and more. Even the pass price is reasonable since players may upgrade to Elite Pass for 499 diamonds or 999 diamonds for the Elite Bundle.

Players often look for alternatives to get cheap diamonds to purchase this pass to maximize the value derived from the money they have spent.

Although Special Airdrops offer an excellent option to acquire in-game currency at a lower price, they are not always available, and the offer may vary significantly amongst users.

In this scenario, memberships make sense because they include in-game currency and various additional perks for less than half the price of a comparable top-up value.

Ways to get cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX for Elite Pass

Players have weekly and monthly membership options in Free Fire MAX, each providing a few diamonds upfront. At the same time, they will receive the remaining diamonds as part of their daily check-in. Each is explained in detail with the perspective of the diamonds needed for the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass.

Weekly membership

Price: INR 159

Diamond rewards (450 diamonds): 100 diamonds instantly along with 50 diamonds daily up to 350

Other rewards worth 425 diamonds: Weekly membership icon, Discount store privilege, Second Chance, and 8x Universal EP Badge

If users sign up for the subscription (recurring purchase every week), they will receive 100 additional diamonds. The membership will renew automatically when it ends. However, players must purchase two weekly memberships in Free Fire MAX. A single one will not suffice to acquire an Elite Pass.

Even purchasing two monthly memberships worth INR 318, which provides 900 diamonds, would still be cheaper than the top of INR 400, which only offers 520 diamonds.

Weekly and monthly (Image via Garena)

Monthly membership

Price: INR 799

Diamond rewards (2600 diamonds): 500 diamonds instantly along with 70 diamonds daily up to 2100

Other rewards worth 3550 diamonds: Monthly membership icon, Discount store privilege, 5x Seonc Chance, 60x Universal EP Badge, and Weapon Skin Gift Box

Users can choose one of the skins from the box:

Futuristic SCAR

MP40 – Sneaky Clown

M1014 – Winterlands

Thompson – Time Traveler

FAMAS – Swagger Ownage

M4A1 – Pink Laminate

Gamers can purchase five Elite Passes (worth 499 diamonds) using just one monthly membership and still be left with 100+ diamonds. This is the most economical way to get diamonds for the Elite Pass, and it would also provide badges and a free gun skin for 30 days.

Super VIP membership (Image via Garena)

Besides the two, players can also benefit from Super VIP benefits when both the memberships are active simultaneously.

Purchasing membership in Free Fire MAX

Users must open the membership section by clicking on the corresponding icon beside the diamond symbol. Next, the player should select the preferred membership option and complete the purchase by making the payment.

Complete the payment (Image via Garena)

Once the membership is active, gamers can collect the items from the check-in tab for the entire duration of the membership.

Edited by Ravi Iyer